Destinations Damaged By Natural Disasters That Can Finally Be Visited Again

Considering a trip to a destination that recently experienced a natural disaster can be a difficult decision to make. Though a place may be a popular vacation spot, as a conscious traveler, you never want to burden the local community, drain resources, or trivialize an event that impacted so many. However, there comes a time when the destination has rebuilt and can accommodate visitors once again. And when the local government and community express that their homes are open for visitation from travelers, planning a trip there could be of great benefit in the recovery process.

When visiting locales that have recently recovered from, or are still in the process of recovering from, a natural disaster, remember to be respectful. The activities that you choose to do, where you stay, and what you buy all carry a certain level of responsibility. Be mindful that this is a country or city hoping to rebuild and recover, so try to make choices based on how they best help local populations. For instance, stay at locally owned lodgings or shop small and at local businesses for souvenirs. Choose activities led by local guides, and dine at local restaurants, rather than at large chains. Your stay, and the revenue generated from your stay, will create income and directly support the local people affected by the natural disaster. Considering these tips on how to travel responsibly, these destinations exemplify those that were damaged by natural disasters but can finally be visited again.