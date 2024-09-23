An Affordable Mediterranean Vacation Awaits At This Tourist-Friendly Coastal Town In Turkey

When people think of the Mediterranean, Turkey isn't always the first place that comes to mind. While the country certainly isn't an unknown summer vacation spot, it's still relatively overlooked compared to cultural heavy hitters in the region like Italy, Greece, France, and Spain. But this slight anonymity works to its advantage, and it's one of the reasons why tourists in the know often head to Turkey's southern coast for Amalfi views at a low price, and also why travel icon Rick Steves thinks the off-beat and little-known Turkish towns in the country's interior are worth a visit.

One of Turkey's best-kept secrets is Marmaris, a relatively small resort town of around 100,000 people in Turkey's Muğla province. As the area boasts an impressively dramatic natural setting featuring crescent-shaped turquoise bays, lush mountains, and national parks, Marmaris offers the kind of scenery you'd expect from a high-end European getaway at a fraction of the cost.

A one-week solo trip to Marmaris will cost approximately $1,225, and despite being less famous than other hotspots in the region, Marmaris is an accommodating visit that's as tourist-friendly and packed with attractions as anywhere you're likely to find in the country. Visitors can lounge on world-class beaches, walk through ancient ruins, or simply wander through the town's charming downtown. It all makes Marmaris an ideal destination for budget-conscious travelers looking for a seaside escape.

