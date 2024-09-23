An Affordable Mediterranean Vacation Awaits At This Tourist-Friendly Coastal Town In Turkey
When people think of the Mediterranean, Turkey isn't always the first place that comes to mind. While the country certainly isn't an unknown summer vacation spot, it's still relatively overlooked compared to cultural heavy hitters in the region like Italy, Greece, France, and Spain. But this slight anonymity works to its advantage, and it's one of the reasons why tourists in the know often head to Turkey's southern coast for Amalfi views at a low price, and also why travel icon Rick Steves thinks the off-beat and little-known Turkish towns in the country's interior are worth a visit.
One of Turkey's best-kept secrets is Marmaris, a relatively small resort town of around 100,000 people in Turkey's Muğla province. As the area boasts an impressively dramatic natural setting featuring crescent-shaped turquoise bays, lush mountains, and national parks, Marmaris offers the kind of scenery you'd expect from a high-end European getaway at a fraction of the cost.
A one-week solo trip to Marmaris will cost approximately $1,225, and despite being less famous than other hotspots in the region, Marmaris is an accommodating visit that's as tourist-friendly and packed with attractions as anywhere you're likely to find in the country. Visitors can lounge on world-class beaches, walk through ancient ruins, or simply wander through the town's charming downtown. It all makes Marmaris an ideal destination for budget-conscious travelers looking for a seaside escape.
Marmaris' stunning beaches and outdoor activities
If there's one reason people come to Marmaris, it's for the region's beautiful beaches. The most popular is undoubtedly Marmaris Beach, located right in the heart of the town, but due to its location, it can get crowded during high season. If you're looking for something more relaxed, head to İçmeler, just a 15-minute drive from Marmaris center, for a wide bay of clear water backed by forested hills. Turunç Beach, 30 minutes south of Marmaris, is another fantastic option for sea lovers with an equally impressive backdrop.
History lovers will be glad to know that, from Turunç, you're within a stone's throw of the Ancient City of Amos, a fortified hilltop settlement dating back roughly 3,000 years to the Hellenistic period. The site includes an open-air theater, stone walls, and a necropolis,and recent excavations have even started to shed light on the city's culinary history. Even if you're not into ancient cities, the site and its surroundings make for a gorgeous hike with plenty of photo opportunities amidst the dramatic scenery.
Marmaris is blessed by its natural surroundings. It's located in the middle of Marmaris National Park, whose nearly 30,000 hectares of land encompass an array of hidden bays and coves that can be explored by boats that frequently leave from docks in the town center. Those looking to get out in nature can explore the hiking route to Kumlubük from İçmeler and Turunç, which makes up a portion of the 800-kilometer-long Carian Trail, Turkey's longest coastal hiking route, so visitors should pack the best gear for taking a hike on vacation. Sailing, windsurfing, and diving are popular outdoor activities in the area, so watersport lovers won't be left wanting, either.
History and charm on the water in Marmaris
Marmaris isn't just about beaches and water sports, though. It's a low-key seaside resort town that, even in the middle of the summer, retains a Mediterranean charm that's worth sinking into. And its natural setting and cultural offerings make it perfect for simply hanging out and diving a little deeper into the town's history. Visitors here shouldn't miss taking a sunset stroll along the seafront path, which is so long that it takes about an hour to reach from one end of town to the other.
During the day, be sure to check out Marmaris Castle. Located beside the town's marina, the building was first established in 3,000 BCE and rebuilt during Ottoman rule in the 16th century. The castle also contains an archeology museum and features a stately courtyard that comes with some impressive views of Marmaris Bay, making it a picturesque way to spend an afternoon.
For those more interested in the nightlife scene, the central area of town features a dedicated bar street, with dozens of bars and clubs, places to eat fresh mussels, and even tattoo parlors. Overall, Marmaris comes with every accommodation you can think of in a stunning natural setting that isn't overrun by crowds or high prices, so it's a great option for living out your Mediterranean travel dreams without breaking the bank.