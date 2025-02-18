The Best Island In Fiji To Visit For Unparalleled Waterfall Hikes

Explorers venturing into the interior of Taveuni hear the cascades before they even come into sight. Concealed by the thick rainforests of Bouma National Heritage Park, a 57-square-mile preserve that protects more than 80% of the island's wilds, the tumbling waterfalls of Taveuni can only be accessed on foot. There are three main falls, with differing accessibility levels, each accompanied by a pool suitable for swimming, so pack ahead if you plan to dip into the jungle-bound oases.

Known as the Tavoro Waterfalls, these cascades are connected by a regularly maintained track. The 3-hour excursion starts at Bouma Village's Tavoro Visitor Centre. From there, you'll follow trails slinking through the forest, the dirt underfoot light-dappled by a canopy dense enough to waylay even the intense Pacific sun. After just 10 minutes, you'll reach the first of the three falls. The 78-foot-high cascade is the most popular, given its ease of access and proximity to amenities, but that makes its pool no less picturesque.

The route grows more challenging after the first falls, starting out with a steep incline that opens out to panoramic views of the neighboring Qamea Island. It involves hanging to ropes wrapped onto mid-river boulders and hiking through thick forest before you emerge at the secluded second falls, plunging nearly 100-feet into another natural pool. Far fewer visitors make it to these falls, and even fewer reach the third. The final stop in the trio requires another 30 minutes of strenuous hiking, but there is a good chance you won't find another soul disturbing its remote wild swimming pool.