Florida's Highest Point Offers Scenic Hikes, Quiet Trails, And Stunning Views Of The Panhandle
Florida is known for its beaches and palm trees, and the Sunshine State's coastal plain also gives it the distinction of having the flattest landscape of any state in the United States. That's why so many travelers are surprised upon visiting Britton Hill, which is actually Florida's single highest point at an elevation of just 345 feet above sea level. In a state completely devoid of high mountains, this hill and lookout is an anomaly located in an underrated part of Florida, near the border with Alabama.
Since this highpoint of Florida is just a few football fields above sea level, it also has the distinction of being the lowest highpoint of any state highpoints in America. Beyond the quirky statistics that add this hill to many traveler's checklists, this landmark is a scenic stop that showcases a uniquely beautiful landscape different from the rest of the state. Britton Hill also offers a Florida Panhandle view across rolling fields and scenic forests, making the lowest highpoint in the U.S. definitely worth a visit.
Explore the highest point's Lakewood Park and nearby forests
The actual highest point of Britton Hill is located just next to the parking lot of Lakewood Park and is marked by an engraved stone flanked by benches. Once there, make sure to check out the surrounding area of Britton Hill where you'll find a scenic trail just beyond the marker that visitors say is worth the extra walk. The scenic hike is a half-mile loop that meanders through wooded areas. There are also three longer trails in the area, marked yellow, red, and blue which take around 45 minutes, 90 minutes, and an hour to complete respectively. With tall trees providing plenty of shade, all of these trails will take you on a leisurely jaunt through the type of landscape that will have you forgetting you're in the same state as Disney World and Alligator Alley.
The star of the show at Britton Hill is of course the quietly beautiful views of the rolling hills and forests of the Florida panhandle at the state's peak elevation of 345 feet above sea level. While according to visitors there isn't much of a viewpoint at the highpoint marker, one reviewer on Tripadvisor noted that the park has, "Very scenic views and a different aspect of Florida than what one usually associates with The Sunshine State." Though Florida's highpoint may not have the rigorous expedition to reach the top like there is in other states, its beauty and simplicity matches the character of the inland hills. If you are up for more walking afterwards, hikers will also love visiting Florida's scenic Torreya State Park which is only a two-hour drive away and offers a slightly more challenging trek in the Panhandle.
How to reach the highest point in Florida
Despite its diminutive size in comparison to other state's highpoints, the journey to visit Britton Hill is one of the more surprisingly difficult to cross off. Its rural location is not far from Florida's breathtaking and tropical "Forgotten Coast" and is about an hour and a half drive from major Florida cities with airports, like Panama City and Pensacola. Britton Hill is located specifically in Paxton, Florida, less than a mile from the southern border of Alabama. The closest airport is the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, which is about an hour away.
Because Britton Hill is located in a small town a little out of the way from normal tourist locations in the Sunshine State, there aren't too many options for accommodations nearby. Luckily, the town of Paxton does offer a few vacation rentals. You'll also find Magnolia RV Park just north of the highpoint in Florala, Alabama. There are more accommodation options and reliable chain hotels about 30 minutes south of Britton Hill in the town of DeFuniak Springs. Britton Hill is also an easy day trip for anyone spending time visiting the best beaches in the Florida Panhandle.