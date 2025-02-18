Florida's Highest Point Offers Scenic Hikes, Quiet Trails, And Stunning Views Of The Panhandle

The actual highest point of Britton Hill is located just next to the parking lot of Lakewood Park and is marked by an engraved stone flanked by benches. Once there, make sure to check out the surrounding area of Britton Hill where you'll find a scenic trail just beyond the marker that visitors say is worth the extra walk. The scenic hike is a half-mile loop that meanders through wooded areas. There are also three longer trails in the area, marked yellow, red, and blue which take around 45 minutes, 90 minutes, and an hour to complete respectively. With tall trees providing plenty of shade, all of these trails will take you on a leisurely jaunt through the type of landscape that will have you forgetting you're in the same state as Disney World and Alligator Alley.

The star of the show at Britton Hill is of course the quietly beautiful views of the rolling hills and forests of the Florida panhandle at the state's peak elevation of 345 feet above sea level. While according to visitors there isn't much of a viewpoint at the highpoint marker, one reviewer on Tripadvisor noted that the park has, "Very scenic views and a different aspect of Florida than what one usually associates with The Sunshine State." Though Florida's highpoint may not have the rigorous expedition to reach the top like there is in other states, its beauty and simplicity matches the character of the inland hills. If you are up for more walking afterwards, hikers will also love visiting Florida's scenic Torreya State Park which is only a two-hour drive away and offers a slightly more challenging trek in the Panhandle.