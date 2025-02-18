Cruisers Swear That One Hard-To-Find Medicine Is The Best Cure For Seasickness

Taking a cruise can be one of the best travel experiences of your life. Your "hotel" floats and takes you from place to place. It's full of activities, restaurants, new friends, and shore excursions to delight the senses. The only fly in the ointment appears if you're prone to getting seasick. It's the worst feeling, and it can ruin your trip. People have used all sorts of different tricks, like choosing the best cabin to prevent seasickness (usually a stateroom or on a room on a lower deck). They may take a medication like Dramamine (dimenhydrinate) or Bonine (meclizine) to stop the nausea and vomiting, though it may not be effective for everyone. If you've tried them and they don't work for you, there is another medication that some cruisers swear by, but it comes with a catch.

The medication is cinnarizine, which, like Dramamine and Bonine, is an antihistamine carrying the brand name Stugeron. It's even sold over the counter. However, the catch is that it's not sold in the United States or Canada because it also contains a calcium channel blocker. That's in there to improve blood flow to the inner ear, which can reduce symptoms. One person on Cruise Critic said, "Cinnarizine is often prescribed for vertigo but is available over the counter in the UK for seasickness as Stugeron and yes I use it twice a day whilst onboard." In fact, it's one of the two most commonly used medications to prevent seasickness by the Royal Navy in the United Kingdom. Some cruisers get it while on vacation in Mexico or Europe, though (and this should go without saying) you should always consult a doctor before taking any medication.