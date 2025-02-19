The Oldest Grocery In California Is A Hidden Historic Charmer In The Picturesque Heart Of Napa

Long before Napa Valley became an international wine destination, Oakville Grocery was already serving the early pioneers who planted the region's first vineyards. Opened in 1881, the store provided essential goods to vintners carving out a life among the grapevines. Over the decades, ownership changed several times, landing in the hands of the Rudd family in 2007. They also renovated the neighboring Victorian home, which once belonged to the grocery's original founder. Today, that house is a beautifully curated wine shop and museum showcasing Napa's rich winemaking history.

In 2019, Oakville Grocery found a new steward in Jean-Charles Boisset, a Napa vintner and entrepreneur. Boisset described his mission with the store as "connecting with California's roots in sustainability and fresh, local, and healthy food," The Press Democrat reported. The grocery today offers an incredible selection of wines, local artisan products, and a made-to-order menu featuring soups, salads, pizzas, and pastries. With outdoor seating, it's an ideal stop for refueling along your wine journey. As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, "If you want a quick bite particularly before or after wine tastings — this is such a wonderful place to stop."

For those who want to bring a taste of Oakville home, the store released its own cookbook, "Oakville Grocery: The Cookbook," packed with recipes from its rotating seasonal menus. And if you're in the mood for a livelier evening, head behind the wine museum to Oakville Grocery's outdoor bar featuring wood-fired pizza, happy hours, and DJ nights, particularly in the summertime. The store also hosts special events throughout the year, from holiday celebrations to live music nights that bring together locals and visitors alike.