The Oldest Grocery In California Is A Hidden Historic Charmer In The Picturesque Heart Of Napa
Few destinations in the U.S. capture the romance of wine country quite like Napa Valley. Rolling vineyards, golden light filtering through olive trees, and world-class wines make it a dream getaway for food and wine lovers. Sipping cabernet at a hillside estate or exploring charming small towns are just a couple of the best things to do in Napa Valley. But for a taste of history along with your gourmet treats, a stop at Oakville Grocery is a must. Founded in 1881, this charming shop is California's oldest continuously running grocery store, offering a curated selection of wines, cheeses, and locally sourced delights that reflect Napa's rich agricultural roots.
Located in the tiny town of Oakville, California, this historic grocery store sits at the heart of wine country, surrounded by some of the region's most prestigious wineries. Oakville itself is best known for its world-class vineyards, including Far Niente, a Napa Valley secret garden with wine tastings. Adding Oakville Grocery to your Napa itinerary is an easy choice — it's the perfect spot to have a picnic, stock up on local gourmet goods, or simply soak in the relaxed ambiance. The store serves up artisan sandwiches, seasonal cheese plates (one for red wines, one for whites), and a rotating menu of fresh, locally inspired dishes. It even earned Great Wine Capitals' 2024 regional award for Culinary Experiences. Every bite is a taste of Napa's terroir, and every visit feels like a step back in time, topped with mouth-watering snacks.
Oakville Grocery is a living piece of Napa Valley history
Long before Napa Valley became an international wine destination, Oakville Grocery was already serving the early pioneers who planted the region's first vineyards. Opened in 1881, the store provided essential goods to vintners carving out a life among the grapevines. Over the decades, ownership changed several times, landing in the hands of the Rudd family in 2007. They also renovated the neighboring Victorian home, which once belonged to the grocery's original founder. Today, that house is a beautifully curated wine shop and museum showcasing Napa's rich winemaking history.
In 2019, Oakville Grocery found a new steward in Jean-Charles Boisset, a Napa vintner and entrepreneur. Boisset described his mission with the store as "connecting with California's roots in sustainability and fresh, local, and healthy food," The Press Democrat reported. The grocery today offers an incredible selection of wines, local artisan products, and a made-to-order menu featuring soups, salads, pizzas, and pastries. With outdoor seating, it's an ideal stop for refueling along your wine journey. As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, "If you want a quick bite particularly before or after wine tastings — this is such a wonderful place to stop."
For those who want to bring a taste of Oakville home, the store released its own cookbook, "Oakville Grocery: The Cookbook," packed with recipes from its rotating seasonal menus. And if you're in the mood for a livelier evening, head behind the wine museum to Oakville Grocery's outdoor bar featuring wood-fired pizza, happy hours, and DJ nights, particularly in the summertime. The store also hosts special events throughout the year, from holiday celebrations to live music nights that bring together locals and visitors alike.
Travel tips and nearby gems in Oakville
If you're flying in far from the region, San Francisco International Airport is your best bet, with Oakville just over an hour's drive north via Highway 29. Visitors from the western U.S. might find Sonoma County Airport more convenient — it's only a 45-minute drive and offers direct flights to 15 cities, including Dallas, Phoenix, and Seattle. While Oakville itself doesn't have many lodging options, the nearby town of Rutherford offers a handful of luxury resorts, while Santa Rosa has accommodations for every budget. Oakville Grocery is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., so whether you're craving an early-morning pastry or a late lunch, you're covered.
To make the most of your visit, pair your Oakville Grocery stop with a tour of Oakville's To Kalon vineyard, one of Napa's most renowned sites, famous for its rolling hills and iconic cabernet sauvignon. If you prefer a more spontaneous tasting experience, several of the best Napa Valley wineries you can visit without a reservation are just a short drive away, making it easy to grab a gourmet lunch from the grocery before settling in for an afternoon of world-class wine. Of course, after a full day of sipping and snacking, there's always the risk of falling a little too in love with Napa, but that's what wine suitcases are for.