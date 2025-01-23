The Best Things To Do In Napa Valley, California, According To Research
Napa Valley is a popular destination for wine enthusiasts everywhere. Deemed one of the premier wine regions in the world, there is no shortage of activities to add to your itinerary when visiting — wine-related or otherwise. Situated in Northern California, this wine region is definitely a place where you can sample a little bit of everything. From first-rate wines and culinary masterpieces to ample adventure, diverse entertainment, and stunning outdoor scenery, Napa Valley is undoubtedly an excellent vacation option for anyone who loves the finer things in life.
Here, visitors can explore the five charming towns that make up this region while touring over 400 wineries and countless tasting rooms, stay in 5-star accommodations, relax in the lap of luxury, and enjoy the nearly year-round perfect weather in more ways than one. And regardless of whether you are big on all things viticulture, there are still so many reasons why experiencing this adult playground to the fullest is a must. In fact, here are some of the best things to do in Napa Valley, California, according to research.
Book a wine tasting
As mentioned, there are more wineries than one can visit in a single weekend in Napa Valley. With so many award-winning and historic vineyards, you definitely have your work cut out for you if you plan on touring even a fraction of them. What's more, whites, reds, rosés, and sparkling wines can all be found in Napa Valley. So, if it is your first time in the region, you may want to focus on smaller wineries, your favorite type of vino, or brands you love so there is less ground to cover.
When it comes to sipping vino, Napa Valley truly has a wealth of options. Visitors interested in outdoor wine sampling, wine-tasting rooms (called urban wineries), or one-of-a-kind winery experiences and tours have all come to the right place. You can even book small and private tours complete with a chauffeur so you can just focus on enjoying various vintages and having a wonderful, carefree time. There is also a wine trolley for those who want to enjoy regional wines while cruising around in an open-air cable car.
Have a spa day
Yet another must on your Napa Valley to-do list is booking a spa day or indulging in the spa services your accommodations provide. This iconic wine region is definitely a suitable place to pair your favorite wine with a little rest and relaxation. With more than a dozen spa experiences available in the area, pampering yourself never felt so good.
Whether you want to soak your worries away in one of the legendary volcanic ash and thermal water mud baths in Calistoga, one of the amazing small cities in the region, or simply take a load off while getting a massage or specialty treatment, you can. Napa Valley has incredible day spas and almost 20 hotel and resort spas, plus a few wellness centers (here, you will find yoga classes, holistic therapies, and much more). So, if you are on a girls' trip, a romantic getaway, or just enjoying some wine time with a loved one, you can absolutely take your vacation to the next level with some first-rate spa packages or by opting for a little "me" time.
Rent bikes or enjoy a walkabout
For visitors who want to explore this serene wine region with the wind blowing through their hair, there are several ways you can get around Napa Valley. Bike rentals and guided cycling tours are readily available throughout the region. You can choose from standard, tandem, and electric bikes and opt for a self-guided, full-day guided, or half-day guided tour. There is also a famous pedestrian and cycling route called the Napa Valley Vine Trail.
The Napa Valley Vine Trail is a level, paved trail system that is free to access and is both family- and dog-friendly. Here, you can walk or bike 47 miles of shared-use paths from Vallejo Ferry to Calistoga. As you make your way around the trail, you can marvel at vineyards, manicured gardens, lush greenery, outdoor contemporary artwork, and more. So, if you are looking for a sober activity or a fun way to burn off all that wine while drinking in the scenic beauty of Napa Valley's diverse terrain, this is undoubtedly one way to do it — all you need is a bike or comfortable walking shoes and a trusty route map in order to have an exciting time.
Marvel at the scenery
If biking and cycling tours aren't really your thing, you can still appreciate all the gorgeous scenery on foot. The Vine Trail has multiple ideal walking routes of various distances. There are also walking tours in many of the region's downtown districts — both Napa and St. Helena have historic, artsy, and food-related walking tours. Alternatively, for those who want to combine their love of the great outdoors with wine tasting, Active Wine Adventures offers several guided hike and wine tours, plus other recreational activities paired with wine and beer.
Visitors can venture out on their own as well and check out this region's stunning vistas by spending some time in the Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, heading on over to Far Niente's Secret Garden, or by catching a breathtaking sunset at the Skyline Wilderness Park. Outdoorsy folks can also take to the water and marvel at the views from a paddleboard, kayak, or chartered boat while enjoying the Napa River. And if you want to add a little romance to your Napa River outing, then it is highly recommended that you book the Napa Valley Gondola ride for the perfect little excursion for two.
Do some shopping
For many travelers, no vacation is complete without a little shopping. The good news is there are plenty of places to shop in Napa Valley. From local boutiques, brand-name outlets, and high-end stores to specialty shops and wine and food markets, if you are near a major downtown district in this region, then your next shopping spree is right around the corner. That said, Downtown Napa is the best place to go if you are looking for souvenirs, clothing, artisanal goods, plants, spices, books, and more.
The city of Napa also has a lovely waterfront that is home to more than a few stores. Known as the Riverfront Promenade, this marketplace is brimming with all kinds of goodies. Downtown Yountville, on the other hand, is where you should go for luxury items, jewelry, and home goods. In St. Helena, Main Street has handcrafted merchandise, including handmade soaps, rich chocolates, and even items for your furry friends. Also, Downtown Calistoga is the right place to shop if you happen to have vintage and boho wares on your must-buy list. And if you plan on packing a few bottles of wine in your luggage to take home with you, wine is available for purchase practically everywhere in Napa Valley.
Enjoy the culinary experiences
California's premier wine country is also known to have quite a number of must-try culinary experiences. So, it only makes sense that visitors join in on the delicious fun. Napa Valley visitors can sign up for wine workshops, cooking classes, truffle hunting, wine tasting with food pairings, and then some. With two prominent culinary campuses in the area — CIA at Copia and the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone — plus the Napa Valley Wine Academy, you can rest assured that you are learning from some of the best in the food and wine industry.
In addition, Napa Valley is home to many fabulous restaurants, including the French Laundry (a Michelin-starred farm-to-table French eatery) and Bistro Don Giovanni (an Italian spot that offers authentic dishes and charming indoor and outdoor ambience). What's more, there are a ton of local bakeries, general stores, and farmer's markets in Napa Valley. And if you are searching for a truly unique experience and happen to be in the area in the spring, you should definitely make it a point to check out a local treat — the Silverado Trail Strawberry Patch. Situated off the beaten path, this local farm stand is a delightful marketplace where you can pick and purchase fresh strawberries as well as shop for other fresh fruits and vegetables.
Go on a hot air balloon ride
One of the top-rated activities when in Napa Valley is taking to the skies via a hot air balloon. With several tour companies that offer such an adventure, visitors generally don't need to worry if there will be available openings. For interested visitors, both private and small group flights can be booked from Yountville, Napa, and Calistoga. Typically scheduled to leave at sunrise, this is yet another thrilling way to see all of the beauty of Napa Valley.
In addition to basking in the spectacular scenery, passengers can experience the magic of lifting off the ground and floating to new heights. So, whether you want to pop the question in style, celebrate a special milestone, get an incredible lay of the land, or just take some impressive photos of Napa Valley, a hot air balloon ride will not disappoint. A truly bucket list-worthy experience awaits all who book one. If this is your first time considering a hot air balloon ride, make sure you are dressed for the occasion and book early on in your trip so if you need to reschedule due to weather or for other reasons, you can.
Appreciate Napa's history and culture
In addition to amazing food, wine, and scenery, Napa Valley has a wealth of history and culture. So, history buffs can check out the many wonderful exhibits at the Napa Valley Museum in Yountville and the Sharpsteen Museum in Calistoga. Visitors interested in delving deeper into Napa Valley's past and humble beginnings, which date back to the mid-1800s, should head on over to the Goodman Library Museum as well.
The Goodman Library Museum is not only California's longest continuously operating library, but it also houses a large portion of the region's history. There are countless educational programs, walking tours, and exhibitions here. You can also learn more about the historic vineyards in Napa Valley. Because many are family owned and go back generations, there are more than a few fascinating tidbits to discover. For instance, even though Castello di Amorosa has a medieval-style castle on its premises, this impressive fortress was built in 1994 to pay homage to the Sattui family's Italian roots and their three previous generations of winemakers.
Check out the arts
Napa Valley also has a riveting art scene. With dozens of galleries, art museums, and outdoor spaces that highlight the raw creativity in this region, visitors should have no trouble at all penciling in the arts. Number one on your art to-do list then is checking out the Rail Arts District (RAD) Napa, which is an open-air urban art museum that displays local talent and is free to the public. Its phenomenal artwork can be seen most notably along the railroad in the form of vibrant murals and via the Vine Trail with its outdoor sculptures and art installations.
You should also make your way on over to the Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa if you are passionate about the arts. The Di Rosa Center is more of a traditional art house that offers a peek into the private art collection of Rene and Veronica Di Rosa. Full of thought-provoking exhibits inside and stunning sculptures sprinkled throughout the center's scenic grounds, spending some time at this art house is definitely a pleasant activity for Napa Valley visitors. Overall, these are just two ways to check out the arts here — and there is a recommended multiday art itinerary if you want to see even more.
Attend a concert or local festival
Napa Valley is no stranger to live music and entertainment either. In fact, this wine country hosts a legendary annual concert and festival — BottleRock Napa. Every May, people come from everywhere to attend this three-day music festival. In addition to its amazing music lineup, BottleRock also puts on culinary and viticulture expos with cooking demonstrations, wine tasting, mouthwatering eats, and more. So, it is not hard to see why so many people love this event.
Other Napa Valley happenings include La Onda Music Festival in June, Festival Napa Valley in July, and Music in the Vineyards in August. Even if you are not in town in time for one of these beloved festivals, you can still enjoy the Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions, which is a concert series that runs from May to September. There is also a monthly music calendar that lists lesser-known events. Plus, the Uptown Theatre Napa, located in Downtown Napa, is where you can see bands, comedians, and other live performances.
Go golfing
What many people may not know about Napa Valley is that it is also a top destination for golfers. In the fall, especially when the PGA Tour Procore Championship is held at the Golf Course at Silverado Resort in Napa, you can expect to rub elbows with quite a few golfers. Napa also has another first-rate 18-hole course — Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park — which has bookable tee times online.
Not too far away, in Yountville, the Vintner's Golf Club is a fan favorite. This course was designed to accommodate all skill levels and is an ideal spot for a relaxing game of golf. But that's not all — two more well-manicured golf courses located in the town of American Canyon rank highly among Napa Valley visitors — the Eagle Vines Golf Club and the Chardonnay Golf Club (a semiprivate facility). Both these golf clubs offer 18 holes and some downright gorgeous scenic views. Thus, if golfing is your thing, then get ready to enjoy these rave-worthy golf courses.
Tour the breweries and distilleries
Some may think that Napa Valley is the land of vino alone, but it is truly so much more than that. With a flourishing beer scene, this region also speaks to beer fans. Thirsty travelers can embark on the Napa Valley Ale Trail, plan their own pub crawl, sip brews by the bonfire, and check out a dozen or so breweries in the region.
Similarly, handcrafted cocktail enthusiasts can join in on the fun and visit a handful of distilleries. From grape-based spirits to a collection of locally made cocktail bitters, there is another intoxicating side to California's premier wine country that is just waiting to be explored. There are urban tasting rooms, mixology samplers, guided tours, libation-centered events, and ample flights of fancy (wine, beer, and mixed drinks). So, even though you may have come to Napa Valley for the wine, it is perfectly acceptable to venture out of your comfort zone here.
Ride the Napa Valley Wine Train
Last but definitely not least, the Napa Valley Wine Train is by far one of the best things to do when in town. Hopping aboard this vintage-style locomotive for a scenic trip through part of the region (Napa to St. Helena) with wine samplings, gourmet cuisine, and champagne toasts makes for a memorable outing. And there is never a bad time to book this activity — at the beginning, middle, or end of your wine-infused getaway. What's more, like so many luxurious train adventures, you can choose from a variety of high-end experiences.
Ultimately, there is so much to see and do in Napa Valley. Experiencing the Napa Valley Wine Train or any of the other top-notch activities mentioned above is just a small taste of what's in store. So, whether you are a connoisseur of wine, a foodie, an adventurer, a golfer, a patron of the arts, or just a traveler on holiday, you will find that Napa Valley is an exciting destination worthy of a lengthy visit.