Indiana's Oldest State Park Features Scenic Waterfalls, Well-Maintained Trails, And A Limestone Canyon

When Indiana comes to mind, you might think of basketball, endless cornfields, the iconic Indy 500, or even the Amish. And, although the Hoosier State has 24 spectacular state parks, it's often overlooked in favor of other Midwestern states with more famous natural attractions. However, there is one state park that is perfect for family vacations or people who love nature but don't consider themselves outdoorsy: McCormick's Creek State Park. It also happens to be Indiana's first state park, opening in 1916.

Located only a 20-minute drive from Bloomington or just a little over an hour from Indianapolis, McCormick's 1,961 acres boast over 10 miles of well-marked trails through thick maple and beech forests. Waterfalls cascade over jagged outcroppings while McCormick's Creek cuts through a picturesque limestone canyon. Luckily, hiking to the main viewpoints isn't too difficult. The park also offers luxe amenities, including a seasonal Olympic-sized swimming pool (at the recreation center), a cozy inn, air-conditioned cabins, and a restaurant. In addition, the park's nature center and ranger-led activities are perfect for kids. You can contact Saddle Barn for guided trail rides that take visitors along some of McCormick's Creek State Park's most beautiful paths. Expect to pay around $25 per person for a 45 to 50-minute ride (though prices are subject to change).

Although a tornado damaged the park in 2023, many of the facilities and trails have since reopened. However, if you plan to hike, we recommend checking the park website to make sure your chosen trail hasn't been closed.