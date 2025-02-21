Indiana's Oldest State Park Features Scenic Waterfalls, Well-Maintained Trails, And A Limestone Canyon
When Indiana comes to mind, you might think of basketball, endless cornfields, the iconic Indy 500, or even the Amish. And, although the Hoosier State has 24 spectacular state parks, it's often overlooked in favor of other Midwestern states with more famous natural attractions. However, there is one state park that is perfect for family vacations or people who love nature but don't consider themselves outdoorsy: McCormick's Creek State Park. It also happens to be Indiana's first state park, opening in 1916.
Located only a 20-minute drive from Bloomington or just a little over an hour from Indianapolis, McCormick's 1,961 acres boast over 10 miles of well-marked trails through thick maple and beech forests. Waterfalls cascade over jagged outcroppings while McCormick's Creek cuts through a picturesque limestone canyon. Luckily, hiking to the main viewpoints isn't too difficult. The park also offers luxe amenities, including a seasonal Olympic-sized swimming pool (at the recreation center), a cozy inn, air-conditioned cabins, and a restaurant. In addition, the park's nature center and ranger-led activities are perfect for kids. You can contact Saddle Barn for guided trail rides that take visitors along some of McCormick's Creek State Park's most beautiful paths. Expect to pay around $25 per person for a 45 to 50-minute ride (though prices are subject to change).
Although a tornado damaged the park in 2023, many of the facilities and trails have since reopened. However, if you plan to hike, we recommend checking the park website to make sure your chosen trail hasn't been closed.
Spend the night at McCormick's Creek State Park
At the time of this writing, the campground remains closed. However, it offers primitive, electric, group, and youth camping sites. Visitors can also stay at the seasonal family cabins (around $65 per night) or the year-round two-story cabins (between $200 and $220 per night), both located within the park. Nestled in the woods, the cabins can house between four and eight guests and come with a full kitchen, a living room, electricity, bedding, and a screened-in porch. One thing to note: only the two-story cabins have air conditioning. After spending a weekend in a cozy cabin, you'll be convinced McCormick's Creek State Park is the Midwest's most underrated vacation spot — just make sure to bring one of these five items you'll need for a quick and easy camping retreat.
Visitors can also book a room at Canyon Inn (from $79 per night), a historic hotel offering a comfortable hub in the heart of McCormick's Creek State Park. Situated inside the park boundaries, Canyon Inn has 76 guestrooms and is only a two-minute walk from a trail leading to McCormick's Creek Canyon Falls. Guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi, access to the hotel pool, and stargazing by the fire pit. You don't have to be a guest to eat at Canyon Inn Restaurant or relax in the rustic lobby. The inn is also only a two-minute drive to Stone Arch Bridge, a stunning work of masonry executed by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in 1934.
Experience a taste of the outdoors at McCormick's Creek State Park
At McCormick's Creek State Park, most hikes are rated easy to moderate, but even the more challenging of the bunch won't make you regret hitting the trails. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor put it, "This is the kind of park that, if you lived in the area, you would gladly use for your daily walk in the woods." While hiking, follow these clever tips to stop worrying about ticks.
Each trail is identified by a number from one to 10, which is much easier to remember than a creative name. Measuring only 0.8 miles, Trail 3 starts across from Canyon Inn and is the most popular. Although the path features varied terrain, including stairs, exposed roots, and gravel, it offers rewarding views of McCormick's Creek Canyon Falls. As part of McCormick's Creek, the falls cut through the park's famous limestone canyon. Considered the most rugged trail in the park, it's still a good option for families with children. Another must-see attraction is Wolf Cave, a moderately-sized limestone cave big enough to crawl through. The 2-mile-long Trail 5 will take you to the Wolf Cave, but the second half remains closed due to tornado damage. Once you get to the caves, you must retrace your steps back to the trailhead.
As locals will tell you, the picnic areas and covered shelters are among the park's best features. Each shelter comes with picnic tables, a grill, and electricity — some even offer a fireplace. Many are located near the tennis courts or playground and can be reserved for as little as $40 per day.