America's Oldest Unrestored Plantation Home Is Its 'Most Significant, Undisturbed Historic Landscape'

America's plantation homes below the Mason-Dixon Line are often as pretty as they are grand. Many are recognizable by their imposing structures, which are supported by iconic Doric columns, and their large expanses of well-manicured lawns and lush grounds. Some, like Magnolia Plantation and Gardens and Sunbury Plantation, date as far back as the 1600s and have been refurbished to depict particular bygone eras.

However, unlike those historical sites that host occasions like weddings or have even been converted into a plantation golf course, an exploration of Drayton Hall in Charleston, North Carolina — a popular southern city that blends European appearance with southern charm — has been deemed one of the city's most "informative, professional and enriching" historic house tours by Conde Nast Traveller. It's also no glossy remodel; the plantation home is unrestored, with its interior comprised of several sun-washed, unfurnished rooms, allowing the original paneling and inlay to take center stage while providing visitors with a bare look at the house's spaces.

While built in part by enslaved people over a four-year period from 1738 to 1742 and used as an indigo and rice plantation, this grim element of the home's past isn't a reason to look away. Rather, it offers an opportunity to learn more about this poignant moment from America's past. Because the manor and accompanying buildings haven't been restored to one particular era, visitors are able to learn about a wide breadth of experiences that the home has witnessed, including those of family, art and innovation, and war. Its impressive collections from the 18th and 19th centuries bear witness to these stories, and its expertly guided tours do a great job of enlightening visitors about the home's legacy.