'The World's Weirdest Capital City' Brims With Curious Architecture And Jaw-Dropping Tourist Attractions

Astana's blazing-fast development and skyline replete with exotic shapes are largely funded by Kazakhstan's significant oil wealth. However, it isn't just a spending spree and wild attempt at modernism; there is symbolism behind it. The Khan Shatyr, a shopping and entertainment center that is housed in the world's largest tent, draws attention to the country's nomadic past. In fitting contrast, inside you will find high-end brands and even an indoor beach with white sand straight from the Maldives. Another staple of the skyline is the pyramid-shaped Palace of Peace and Reconciliation. This building was designed by Norman Foster and houses an opera house and a library. Just across the Ishim River, you can spot the Presidential Palace, which was designed to look like the White House.

Astana lets you explore a fascinating cross-section of Kazakhstan. The National Museum and the Museum of the Armed Forces both feature extensive exhibits from the country's ancient nomadic roots that go back thousands of years, and its history of conflict with the Mongol and Turkic armies. Signs of Kazakhstan's Soviet era, though not as apparent as they are in the former capital city of Almaty, still abound in the form of various old buildings and structures including a now-closed Soviet grain silo. The sprawling, newly built Hazrat Sultan Mosque features Kazakhstan's largest dome and can accommodate up to 10,000 people.

When visiting tourist sites in Kazakhstan, especially religious ones, pay attention to any protocols visitors must follow. If in doubt, ask and the country's friendly locals will be happy to help. Similar to Russia, where you should think twice before smiling at strangers, most people in Kazakhstan are not used to smiling at others and do not always enjoy it.