Asia's Largest Tent Features An Indoor Beach With White Sand Straight From The Maldives

Famed architect Norman Foster created a masterpiece. Known for futuristic projects like the Gherkin in London and the Hearst Tower in New York, the British designer birthed a record-breaking structure in Kazakhstan back in 2010. Travel less than 30 minutes from Astana International Airport and prepare to be awestruck by the extremely modern Khan Shatyr Entertainment Center. The structure is intended to be a grand homage to Kazakh history, when the people in the territory were nomadic and lived in yurts.

The Guinness World Records didn't exaggerate when the organization declared Khan Shatyr Entertainment Center the tallest tensile structure ever built. Rising nearly 500 feet from its base and reinforced by giant cable beams, this mega tent is more than equipped to house its very own unique sky beach club with imported Maldivian sand.

The club is housed in the transparent apex of the center on its fifth floor. Entering the club means stepping into a sunny penthouse oasis complete with cozy loungers, palm trees, tropical plants, and, of course, the white sand. Although temperatures in Kazakhstan have been known to drop below -4 degrees Fahrenheit in winter, there's no need to worry. The material the top of the tent is constructed with, ETFE (ethylene tetraflouroethylene), is designed to protect spaces from extreme weather and helps control indoor temperatures as well. The club is kept at balmy temperatures year-round, and the water is a constant 84 degrees Fahrenheit. The club's microclimate — and gleaming seawater — easily mimic the warm shores of the aforementioned Indian Ocean isles, and you might never want to leave.