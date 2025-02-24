The Beach In Anguilla With An Award-Winning Restaurant For A Glorious Caribbean Getaway Without The Crowds

There are so many reasons to love the Caribbean. From the postcard-perfect beaches of Turks and Caicos to the intoxicatingly vibrant culture of Puerto Rico, one could wax poetic about this region for an entire lifetime. And while many of the islands have been well trodden upon by travelers, Anguilla (even with one of the world's best-ranked beaches) somehow still manages to remain a peaceful retreat for those seeking a little more chill.

Tucked away along the northern coast of Anguilla lies a secluded Caribbean escape with some of the best dining you'll find on the island. Powdery-soft sand and tranquil turquoise waters make Crocus Bay the ideal destination to kick back, relax, and soak up some sun. And while it may feel totally secluded from city life, the presence of the award-winning Da'Vida Beach Club provides the types of amenities (in the form of incredible food, drinks, and water sports gear) that give you pretty much everything you need to never leave. Whether your go-to activities are reading on the beach, scoping out the underwater world, or sipping frozen cocktails on the sand, Crocus Bay is a bookmark-right-this-second place you need to explore on Anguilla.