The Beach In Anguilla With An Award-Winning Restaurant For A Glorious Caribbean Getaway Without The Crowds
There are so many reasons to love the Caribbean. From the postcard-perfect beaches of Turks and Caicos to the intoxicatingly vibrant culture of Puerto Rico, one could wax poetic about this region for an entire lifetime. And while many of the islands have been well trodden upon by travelers, Anguilla (even with one of the world's best-ranked beaches) somehow still manages to remain a peaceful retreat for those seeking a little more chill.
Tucked away along the northern coast of Anguilla lies a secluded Caribbean escape with some of the best dining you'll find on the island. Powdery-soft sand and tranquil turquoise waters make Crocus Bay the ideal destination to kick back, relax, and soak up some sun. And while it may feel totally secluded from city life, the presence of the award-winning Da'Vida Beach Club provides the types of amenities (in the form of incredible food, drinks, and water sports gear) that give you pretty much everything you need to never leave. Whether your go-to activities are reading on the beach, scoping out the underwater world, or sipping frozen cocktails on the sand, Crocus Bay is a bookmark-right-this-second place you need to explore on Anguilla.
Things to do in Crocus Bay
Water activities are probably the biggest draw to Crocus Bay, as it's a pretty coveted spot on the island to snorkel. Grab some gear from Da'Vida, and then head to the snorkeling access point just in front of the beach club. Once you're underwater, you'll see an abundance of colorful coral and marine life. Trumpet fish shimmy past the pastel-colored reef, and if you're lucky, you'll get to swim with sea turtles. With ultra-calm waters and incredible visibility, it's the perfect place for every level of snorkeler.
For those seeking a little more adventure, you can also try your hand at paddleboarding, windsurfing, or kayaking. Or you can find the infamous Calvin, a man who is usually posted up near a mahogany tree, to take you on a quick boat trip to Little Bay. After all of that adventuring around, you'll definitely need some sustenance, so you can just saunter over to the tables at Da'Vida Beach Club to remedy those tummy grumbles. Here you can wash a steamed whole red snapper down with a nice cold rum punch. Then, you'll likely want to slide into a lounger to soak up the candy-colored sunset. It's a heavenly way to spend a day in Anguilla.
How to get to Crocus Bay, when to go, and other things to see nearby
To get to Crocus Bay, you'll first want to fly into Anguilla-Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport. From there, you can either rent a car or hop in a taxi to head to the bay directly. The trip should only take about 10 minutes. Since the island is rather small, many tourists just use taxis to get around, plus, if you get a chatty driver, you'll also get to hear some great firsthand tales and insights about the island! December to April tends to be the high season on the island, but if you come in late July or early August, you might get to catch the Anguilla Summer Festival, an incredible Caribbean Carnival Party you won't want to miss.
Beyond the sleepy shores of Crocus Bay, Anguilla boasts a wealth of things to see and do. If you're looking for culture, head to the capital city, called The Valley, where you'll find historic houses and beachside shacks cooking up authentic Caribbean food. Or hit the Katouche Valley Hiking Trail to explore caves and spot hummingbirds — it's a low-key scenic spot for avid hikers. Our personal favorite thing to do when on Anguilla: beach hopping. Home to some of the best beaches in the entire Caribbean, it's kind of what you came for, isn't it? Whether you're looking for adventure or relaxation, Crocus Bay (and the entire island of Anguilla, really) offers a little something for every vibe.