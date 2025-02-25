Situated Between Tokyo And Osaka Is A Beautiful, Beachy, And Less Touristy Japanese City On The Coast
Many visitors to Japan stick to the major cities like Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. In fact, the Land of the Rising Sun is one of those destinations where you can stick to the major cities and not feel as if you're missing a thing. However, this kind of itinerary does mean Japan can live up to its reputation as expensive. One way to cut costs during a trip to Japan? Visit the smaller cities. Not only will you discover stunning destinations that won't break the bank, but these places are usually less crowded than their massive counterparts.
One such spot is the underrated coastal city of Hamamatsu. A 90-minute bullet train trip from both Tokyo and Osaka, Hamamatsu lies between the brackish waters of Laka Hamana and the Pacific Ocean, stretching to the nearby mountains. With a rich cultural heritage, accessible beaches, sand dunes, natural hot springs, delicious local delicacies, and even its own castle, Hamamatsu is a delight, filled with enough uniquely Japanese charms to entice (and entertain) anyone.
What to see and do in Hamamatsu
Of course, there is more to Hamamatsu than simply being somewhere to avoid the crowds of Tokyo. The city is home to incredible scenery, with miles of pristine Pacific coastline and the incredible Nakatajima Sand Dunes taking the headlines. These massive dunes provide excellent views and entertainment, as well as being protected nesting sites for the loggerhead turtle. Explore the dunes, relax on beaches like Goto, or help release baby sea turtles into the wild at the Sanctuary Centre.
Laka Hamana is also home to some lovely beaches. A must-see is the Bentenjima Seaside Park, ideal for swimming and viewing the iconic red torii (gate) standing tall in front of the long Hamana Bridge. The lake is known for its incredible seafood, from eel to oysters to the famous Hamanako nori (seaweed). Several onsens (hot spring areas) are also located on Lake Hamana, including the giant Kanzanji Onsen, where spas and ryokans (traditional hotels) take advantage of the natural thermal waters.
One of the most famous sites within the city is the ancient Hamamatsu Castle. Constructed in the 16th century, the ornate castle — surrounded by Hamamatsu Castle Park with a koi pond and around 400 cherry trees — is also home to a small museum. Hamamatsu's long musical traditions are on display at the Hamamatsu Museum of Musical Instruments, which holds over 1,500 instruments. Music is a common theme throughout the city, as you'll experience with the harmonica-shaped Act Tower, the Yamaha headquarters, the buses playing classical music as they ride across the city, and the music-themed names of many streets.
When to visit Hamamatsu
Hamamatsu is a destination for all seasons. If you're hoping to time your visit to Japan for the best cherry blossom viewing, Hamamatsu is a divine choice, with hundreds of iconic trees blooming throughout the city, particularly at the Hamamatsu Flower Park. There's also the Hamanako Garden Park, where flowering trees line waterways ideal for boat cruises. In late spring, the annual Hamamatsu Festival also takes place, featuring battling kites during the day and lit-up parade floats at night.
Summer is Hamamatsu at its greenest, wettest, and warmest. It's an ideal time to explore the nearby mountains, home to gorgeous Buddhist temples, ancient shrines, and crumbling castles. On the way into the mountains, stop at the Hamamatsu Fruit Park to pick delicious, fresh, local fruits like peaches, pears, and figs. The mountains are also the best place for fall foliage in Hamamatsu, especially in places like the ruined Futamata Castle and the Hōkō-ji Temple, known for its distinctive red bridge that crosses a tree-filled ravine.
Winter might be the least picturesque time to visit Hamamatsu, but there's still plenty to fall in love with. Millions of string lights sparkle throughout the city during the Christmas season and beyond, and Hamamatsu's onsens are also best experienced in the chilly winter air. Every December, the epic Akiha Shrine Fire Festival takes place, accompanied by ancient fire rituals and fireworks.