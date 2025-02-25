Situated Between Tokyo And Osaka Is A Beautiful, Beachy, And Less Touristy Japanese City On The Coast

Of course, there is more to Hamamatsu than simply being somewhere to avoid the crowds of Tokyo. The city is home to incredible scenery, with miles of pristine Pacific coastline and the incredible Nakatajima Sand Dunes taking the headlines. These massive dunes provide excellent views and entertainment, as well as being protected nesting sites for the loggerhead turtle. Explore the dunes, relax on beaches like Goto, or help release baby sea turtles into the wild at the Sanctuary Centre.

Laka Hamana is also home to some lovely beaches. A must-see is the Bentenjima Seaside Park, ideal for swimming and viewing the iconic red torii (gate) standing tall in front of the long Hamana Bridge. The lake is known for its incredible seafood, from eel to oysters to the famous Hamanako nori (seaweed). Several onsens (hot spring areas) are also located on Lake Hamana, including the giant Kanzanji Onsen, where spas and ryokans (traditional hotels) take advantage of the natural thermal waters.

One of the most famous sites within the city is the ancient Hamamatsu Castle. Constructed in the 16th century, the ornate castle — surrounded by Hamamatsu Castle Park with a koi pond and around 400 cherry trees — is also home to a small museum. Hamamatsu's long musical traditions are on display at the Hamamatsu Museum of Musical Instruments, which holds over 1,500 instruments. Music is a common theme throughout the city, as you'll experience with the harmonica-shaped Act Tower, the Yamaha headquarters, the buses playing classical music as they ride across the city, and the music-themed names of many streets.