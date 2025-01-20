How To Plan Your Trip To Japan For The Best Cherry Blossom Viewing

You probably already know the absolute best time of the year to visit Japan to see cherry blossoms if you've made plans to view the country's famously beautiful flowers. However, what you might not know is where to go for the best experience. Sure, you can see cherry blossoms pretty much anywhere in Japan, but if you really want to be surrounded by the best possible views, there are certain places you shouldn't overlook.

Because various regions of Japan have different peak cherry blossom blooms, you could spend several months touring the country and following the flowers. However, most people don't have months of vacation time, so you should do your research on the best time of year and location for your trip. Cherry blossom season starts on the island of Okinawa in January, while Tokyo and Kyoto are the prime places to visit for a flowery experience between March and April. In May, you should head to Hokkaido to experience these beautiful petals before the season ends.

Though Tokyo is one of the most expensive places in Japan to visit, both it and Kyoto offer the opportunity to have many cherry blossom experiences with minimal travel involved. Both have dozens of places to stop and view the blooming trees. Areas along the rivers, in public parks, and near temples and shrines, such as Yoyogi Park, Meguro River, Botanical Gardens, and Maruyama Park, offer the best cherry blossom views. If you want to get out of the main cities, you can set out to places in Fukuoka and Mount Yoshino, which are a little less busy and still offer beautiful views of cherry blossoms.