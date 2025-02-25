Brazil's 'Silver River' Is A Snorkeling Paradise With Crystal-Clear Water And Vibrant Fish
Recanto Ecologico Rio da Prata, or Rio da Prata Ecological Corner, is a Brazilian ecotourism destination earning rave reviews from outdoor-loving travelers for its pristine natural wonders, enchanting wildlife, and responsible approach to travel. Open to visitors since 1995, the jewel in the crown of the operation is the Rio da Prata itself, a shimmering, heavenly waterway with the nickname "the silver river" that compares with the finest Brazilian islands when it comes to offering crystal clear water.
Viewed from the bank, the Rio da Prata is teeming with bright and colorful fish of various species, as well as lush and verdant aquatic plants. But you don't just have to peer at this underwater paradise from the shore. Visitors to the Rio de Prata typically don their wetsuits and masks and get into the vivid water, snorkeling to their heart's content, getting up close and personal with the local marine life as the flow of the river takes them blissfully downstream. (If you're an enthusiast, check out the top tips for choosing teh perfect snorkeling location.)
Rio da Prata is in the municipality of Bonito, a 30-minute drive from the town of Bonito itself. This setting is known as a hub for ecotourism, and the area is highly regarded for its beautiful rainforest hiking trails, outdoor activity centers, and the locals' preoccupation with preserving the incredible beauty of the area and introducing travelers to it in a responsible way.
The unique flora and fauna of the Rio da Prata
Visitors to Rio da Prata have described the experience, particularly snorkeling along the river itself, as unforgettable, highlighting the wide variety of natural wonders they typically experience along the way. "Trail and float" tours begin with a walk through the Rio da Prata's surrounding forests, allowing you to take in the vivid plant varieties, including orchids and bromeliads.
There are an estimated 55 species of fish in the Rio da Prata, such as piraputangas and dourados that will shoal around you as, in a wetsuit and snorkel, you float downstream. But you can expect a number of other animal encounters, too, including more than 200 different bird species found in the area, alongside wild animals including coati, capuchin monkies, and anteaters. You may even spot caimans, an alligator subspecies native to the area. The experience lasts around two hours.
Visiting Rio da Prata, Brazil
For international travelers, Bonito and the Rio da Prata are best accessed via Campo Grande Airport, having transferred from one of the major international hubs such as Sao Paolo or Rio de Janeiro. Travel time between Campo Grande and Bonito is around 4 hours by car, and there is a regular shuttle bus departing from the airport to Bonito every 4 hours. There are plenty of accommodation options in Bonito, including numerous vacation rentals and several hotels including the comfortable Zagaia Eco Resort, with a pool and free breakfast.
Access to the Rio da Prata itself is always as part of a guided tour, which must be reserved ahead of time via the Recanto Ecologico Rio da Prata website. All equipment is provided. Snorkeling is possible any time of the year, though the dry season between May and September are more temperate. Many travelers combine a visit to Rio da Prata with a stop at nearby Buraco das Araras, a huge forest sinkhole populated by countless chattering macaws a 15-minute drive from Rio da Prata.
Looking to explore more of Brazil? These 11 small town are brazil's most underrated, according to travelers.