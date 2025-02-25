Brazil's 'Silver River' Is A Snorkeling Paradise With Crystal-Clear Water And Vibrant Fish

Recanto Ecologico Rio da Prata, or Rio da Prata Ecological Corner, is a Brazilian ecotourism destination earning rave reviews from outdoor-loving travelers for its pristine natural wonders, enchanting wildlife, and responsible approach to travel. Open to visitors since 1995, the jewel in the crown of the operation is the Rio da Prata itself, a shimmering, heavenly waterway with the nickname "the silver river" that compares with the finest Brazilian islands when it comes to offering crystal clear water.

Viewed from the bank, the Rio da Prata is teeming with bright and colorful fish of various species, as well as lush and verdant aquatic plants. But you don't just have to peer at this underwater paradise from the shore. Visitors to the Rio de Prata typically don their wetsuits and masks and get into the vivid water, snorkeling to their heart's content, getting up close and personal with the local marine life as the flow of the river takes them blissfully downstream. (If you're an enthusiast, check out the top tips for choosing teh perfect snorkeling location.)

Rio da Prata is in the municipality of Bonito, a 30-minute drive from the town of Bonito itself. This setting is known as a hub for ecotourism, and the area is highly regarded for its beautiful rainforest hiking trails, outdoor activity centers, and the locals' preoccupation with preserving the incredible beauty of the area and introducing travelers to it in a responsible way.