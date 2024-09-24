These 11 Small Towns Are The Most Underrated In Brazil, According To Travelers
Brazil — or the "Land of the Palms," as indigenous people once called it — is famous for its gorgeous beaches, iconic soccer teams, and vibrant music scene. Every year, tourists worldwide flock to Brazil to catch a glimpse of Sugarloaf Mountain or taste the country's iconic feijoada dish. The only problem? A 2024 report by the Brazilian Ministry of Tourism shows that most visitors limit their trips to major cities like Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Hanging out too long in these places prevents travelers from getting a feel for everything that Brazil has to offer.
To be clear, we have nothing against Brazil's biggest cities. As former residents, we champion São Paulo's rising food scene and all the best spots in Rio de Janeiro that tourists overlook. That said, we also know first-hand that daily grind in a big city can be exhausting. Folks looking to flee the chaos of Rio's hectic traffic and São Paulo's concrete jungle should explore some of the many small towns scattered in Brazil's interior. Having visited many of these places, we know which ones are truly special. Our top destinations include towns that are famous for their rich history, gorgeous artistry, and unique architecture.
Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro
Versailles or Venice might come to mind when thinking of historic cities with unparalleled architecture. However, the Brazilian town of Petrópolis might not even make one's list, but we believe it should. Nestled in the mountains, a little over an hour from Rio de Janeiro, Petrópolis boasts some of Brazil's most secret architectural gems, and there are historical reasons for this. In the 1800s, during the Napoleonic Wars in Europe, the Portuguese royal family fled to Brazil and set up a seasonal court in Petrópolis. Later, a Portuguese prince named Pedro declared himself emperor of Brazil and began spending his summers in the lush mountain town.
Today, tourists can travel to Petrópolis and stroll through the imperial palace where Pedro once lived. An imposing pink building with gorgeous white trim, the structure contains an impressive collection of royal furniture and artwork. After absorbing a bit of history, visitors can walk across town to the Cathedral of Petrópolis, which stands as an excellent example of the French neo-gothic style. With its gorgeous stained glass windows and mausoleum, the cathedral brings old-timey vibes to the heart of a small town. As one satisfied traveler shared on Tripadvisor, "It is a very beautiful city, on the mountains, with a good piece of Brazilian's history."
Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul
Brazil is not exactly known as the city of snowstorms and icicles, but one small town is on a mission to change that. Located in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, Gramado is a small town that takes its Northern theme seriously. One of the town's highlights is Snowland, an indoor theme park featuring artificial snow. Visitors can try sledding, skating, or even amateur snowboarding at this unique attraction. Afterward, head to Gramado's popping main street, Avenida Borges de Medeiros, to warm up over a pot of fondue or a mug of piping hot chocolate. The German-style architecture of the buildings loans the cozy vibes that we love after a chilly day.
Although this town is not for everyone, folks looking for novelty will certainly find it here. It's not every day that one gets to make a snow angel in Brazil, and most travelers seem to think that Gramado is worth the trip. As blogger Marina Heimer explained on Imagina Na Viagem, "The cool climate of the mountains, the small and charming streets of downtown Canela and Gramado ... an excellent setting for a fondue and a glass of wine ..." Add a crackling fire, and you might just have your most unique vacation yet.
Holambra, São Paulo
There's nothing quite like a little bit of flower power, and the town of Holambra, Brazil, knows it. Located just a short drive from Campinas, Holambra is a former Dutch settlement that goes all out for its floral décor. The main attraction is Bloemen Park, a vast botanical garden boasting fields of sunflowers, fragrant rose gardens, and benches curated for photo ops. Visitors can also get their fix at one of the town's many public walkways, where vendors gather to sell fresh bouquets. A stroll down the main street, Alameda Maurício de Nassau, will take travelers directly to an open market selling everything from gardenias to lavender-flavored ice cream.
In line with Holambra's striking Dutch theme, tourists will find an enormous brick windmill on the outskirts of town. Constructed by Dutch Architect Jan Heijdra in 2008, this impressive structure brings a piece of European history to Brazil. Visitors can learn about the history of Holland and the country's milling culture. While challenging, a climb to the top of the windmill is made worth it by the stunning farmland views below the wide balcony. Holambra is a unique spot. As one Google reviewer wrote, "Cute place to visit. Such a unique feel and the architecture is very different than the other parts of Brazil we saw. The windmill spins on top and we were fortunate to see it happen."
Paraty, Rio de Janeiro
Travelers looking to escape the chaos of Rio de Janeiro for a weekend might consider scheduling a trip to Paraty, Brazil. Built along a stretch of pristine beaches just a few hours away from the "Marvelous City," Paraty provides the deep sense of tranquility that Rio could never offer. The town exudes peace and serenity due to its low population. Chat with local artisans at the shops dotting the historic center, or sign up for a cachaça tour at one of the area's many distilleries. Paraty is used to receiving tourists, and the town's many guides have a talent for teaching visitors about the area.
Of course, there's more to Paraty than its laid-back environment. The town was founded in 1597, which explains its historical architecture. Cobblestone streets zigzag through clusters of brightly painted colonial houses and Portuguese clay tiles decorate the buildings' roofs. In the evenings, travelers can admire the city under the soft glow of 19th-century street lamps. The best views of Paraty, however, occur twice a day at high tide, when the sea comes crashing into the center of town and transforms the streets into canals.
Reviews of Paraty are glowing. "The streets are fascinating as they are full of much older buildings than can be found in other parts of the country," one traveler on Tripadvisor shared. Another user encouraged visitors: "Find out when the high tides are and you can take some great photos of the flooded streets."
Bichinho, Minas Gerais
Although planning a vacation to unknown destinations can be tricky, many travelers find it worthwhile to discover a hidden gem. One such spot is Bichinho, Brazil, a village in the green hills of Minas Gerais. At first glance, Bichinho is no more than a smattering of houses between the towns of Ouro Preto and Tiradentes. However, a closer look reveals a charming historical center complete with artists' workshops, handmade goods, and reasonably-priced restaurants. Locals particularly enjoy the novelty of the "Casa Torta" or "Tilted House, a kitschy building that gives off the optical illusion of it falling. Homemade sweets shops are also a huge hit.
Bichinho's small size means it's ideal for a day trip, and visitors have wonderful remarks about the village. "Very nice place to spend the day. Lots of beautiful crafts at a good price, restaurants with a good menu and excellent service," wrote one enthusiastic Google reviewer. Another commented, "Bichinho in general was a pleasant surprise! A small but very cute and pleasant village. Full of little shops, lots of crafts and art in general." Folks planning to drive through Minas Gerais should consider stopping in this town.
Serra Negra, São Paulo
It's no secret that Italy is full of overrated tourist traps, but visitors need not cross the Atlantic Ocean to get a taste of "la dolce vita." The quirky town of Serra Negra, Brazil, integrates elements of Italian culture into a novel environment, making it the perfect place for a getaway. The town's main plaza aims to exude European energy through plenty of al fresco streetside dining. Risotto, thin-crust pizzas, and gelato are all on the menu, along with a list of local wines. Those who would like to learn more about Serra Negra's wine culture can even book a tour of the nearby vineyards.
If the Italian theme is what draws visitors to Serra Negra, the town's crown jewel is a full-sized replica of the Trevi Fountain. Surrounded by palm fronds and forest, the fountain is an unusual sight sure to make an impression. Other attractions include a chair lift that can carry travelers to the top of a mountain. There, visitors will find stunning views and a small replica of Rio de Janeiro's famous Christ Redeemer. While undeniably kitschy, Serra Negra's eccentricity is part of its charm. As one traveler wrote about the faux Trevi Fountain on Tripadvisor, "A beautiful replica, which should be visited at night, as the lights give it a more interesting appearance. And most importantly: it costs nothing [to visit]!"
Teresópolis, Rio de Janeiro
Anyone on the hunt for South America's most iconic trails should head to Teresópolis, Brazil. Located nearly 90 minutes from Rio de Janeiro, this small mountain town offers peaks galore. Newbie hikers and intense mountain scalers alike will love conquering Teresópolis' terrain. And, since the area boasts trails appropriate for all levels, it is the ideal destination for families, friends, or even solo travelers. Most hikes provide stunning views of jungle-clad hills; some even allow travelers to access waterfalls or natural swimming holes. Walk, sweat, admire the scenery, then plunge into an oasis of chilly water.
After a long day of soaking up the region's natural beauty, travelers can head into town for a laid-back environment with great dining. Beer lovers must head to Villa St. Gallen, a local brewery serving incredibly fresh pints. Grab a drink and sit in the spacious courtyard, designed to resemble a German town square. Otherwise, stroll the main street and find a seat in one of the town's alpine-themed taverns and bistros. Regardless of how much time travelers spend in Teresópolis, many find themselves wanting more. As one visitor shared on the Samira Holma blog, "I arrived with the idea to spend a few days here and ended up staying more than two weeks."
Campos do Jordão, São Paulo
Anyone who has ever dreamed of wandering the village from Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" should head straight to Campos do Jordão, Brazil. With its adorable streets and Swiss-style architecture, this town looks like it came directly from a fairy tale. Restaurant terraces expand into the streets, and vibrant flowers hang from window boxes everywhere. Making Campos do Jordão even more picturesque, a river curves through the town center. The waters flow into a stunning natural waterfall called the "Ducha de Prata" — attracting plenty of opportunities for photos. Hike the riverside boardwalks, wander the center of town, and grab a charcuterie board at a local restaurant. Campos do Jordão is not to be missed.
Because of the town's spectacular beauty, travelers often find themselves returning to Campos do Jordão time and time again. One such visitor wrote on Tripadvisor, "Campos do Jordão has its charm, the village itself is worth mentioning, there are several restaurants for all budgets, souvenir shops, a charming place." Another commenter added, "Wonderful place to stroll and has impeccable cuisine. Excellent!!We went during high season and found prices to be high, but that's part of it." Its location between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro means that Campos do Jordão is relatively accessible from both cities. Bustling yet far from chaotic, the town is the ideal place to get away from all the urban noise.
Penedo, Rio de Janeiro
They say that Christmas comes only once a year, but in one Brazilian town, the holiday is celebrated every day. Penedo, Brazil, is a former Finnish settlement that brings Nativity themes to the next level. A giant Santa Claus wreath decorates the town's center, and decorated pine trees are scattered throughout. Children might enjoy visiting St. Nick at his wood cabin, allowing parents to snap quality photos. Folks who really want to sink into the theme will love the town's array of cafés, where they can indulge in a mug of homemade hot cocoa.
Naturally, the gastronomical offerings in Penedo span way beyond cookies and milk. Located in the mountainous region between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Penedo boasts proximity to chilly rivers. Because of this, Penedo's culinary scene is very fish-forward, with many restaurants offering a variety of trout dishes and dips. More traditional Brazilian meals are also readily available for those who prefer a nice local steak paired with rice, beans, and fresh veggies. Regardless of one's preferences, there's no doubt that the town is one of Brazil's best spots for foodies. As the travel vlogging duo Casal Alenca said in a YouTube video, "The gastronomy is very rich."
Tiradentes, Minas Gerais
Time-travel tourism has, unfortunately, not yet been invented. As we wait for that to change, history buffs will have to content themselves with a visit to Tiradentes, Brazil. This gorgeous historic town has been all but perfectly preserved with cobblestone streets and original Portuguese colonial houses. It also boasts old churches in Baroque and Rococo styles. Adventurous fans can learn about Tiradentes' history via a foot tour, while those looking for a bit more rest and relaxation may prefer to hire one of the town's expert horse-and-buggy guides. Either way, visitors should take a minute to enjoy a filling lunch in one of Tiradentes' many boutique eateries.
Souvenir shopping in Tiradentes is a must, as the town bursts with homemade sweets. Local favorites include doce de abóbora — candied pumpkin made fresh from the gourd — and bananada, a type of hand-crafted fruit leather made of bananas. We recommend Chico Doceiro, a local craftsman lauded for his sweets, but there are plenty of shops in the region. Woodwork and art are also readily available. As Jenna of the This Is My Happiness blog wrote of her trip, "Tiradentes is the best place I have visited for Brazilian handicrafts, so if you like shopping for that kind of thing, put Tiradentes on your list if you come to Brazil."
Búzios, Rio de Janeiro
What if we told you that the best beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is not technically located in the city of Rio at all? Búzios is a small beach town situated in the state of Rio de Janeiro, and it's home to some of the region's most delightful white sands. Whereas the beaches in the big city are chaotic and full of vendors, Búzios offers visitors tranquility. Relax on long stretches of white sand or take a dip in crystal clear waters. Regardless of whether travelers are looking to soak up some sun or enjoy a quick swim, Búzios' seaside is a paradise.
After enjoying a peaceful morning at the beach, ocean-loving travelers can board a boat that will ferry them from one swimming spot to the next. Landlubbers, meanwhile, might prefer to wander the historic city center — where boutique shops and charming eateries will reel them in. As one visitor wrote on Tripadvisor, "The street is very pretty, [and there is ] ... a wide variety of shops ... there is something for everyone. It is worth a family stroll, not to mention the view of the beachfront, which is sensational. An excellent place to visit for anyone visiting Búzios."
How we chose the most underrated small towns in Brazil
When putting together this list, we drew on our vast experience traveling throughout Brazil's famous Southeastern region. As travel writers and former residents of the country, we have dedicated months to exploring some of the most unique gems. Naturally, we wanted to share some of our favorite finds, keeping in mind factors like location and uniqueness. This list focuses on small towns situated near major cities like Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Porto Alegre, and Belo Horizonte. We made this choice to help travelers plan easy day trips — or weekend getaways — from these major destinations.
We also selected towns that had a broad general appeal. We are aware that not everybody enjoys the same places, so we decided to take other travelers' opinions into account. With this in mind, we read hundreds of online reviews to see what other visitors had to say about these locations. Having examined TripAdvisor, Google, and a number of personal blogs, we decided to focus exclusively on the small towns that other tourists loved as much as we did.