These 11 Small Towns Are The Most Underrated In Brazil, According To Travelers

Brazil — or the "Land of the Palms," as indigenous people once called it — is famous for its gorgeous beaches, iconic soccer teams, and vibrant music scene. Every year, tourists worldwide flock to Brazil to catch a glimpse of Sugarloaf Mountain or taste the country's iconic feijoada dish. The only problem? A 2024 report by the Brazilian Ministry of Tourism shows that most visitors limit their trips to major cities like Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Hanging out too long in these places prevents travelers from getting a feel for everything that Brazil has to offer.

Advertisement

To be clear, we have nothing against Brazil's biggest cities. As former residents, we champion São Paulo's rising food scene and all the best spots in Rio de Janeiro that tourists overlook. That said, we also know first-hand that daily grind in a big city can be exhausting. Folks looking to flee the chaos of Rio's hectic traffic and São Paulo's concrete jungle should explore some of the many small towns scattered in Brazil's interior. Having visited many of these places, we know which ones are truly special. Our top destinations include towns that are famous for their rich history, gorgeous artistry, and unique architecture.