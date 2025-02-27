Minnesota's Cozy Lake City Is The Ultimate Destination For Nature Activities And Outdoor Recreation

A quaint and cozy community surrounded by lakes is an outdoor wonderland for visitors — and is also one of Minnesota's top year-round destinations, both for summertime water lovers and winter sports enthusiasts who crave the snow and the "hard water" that offers some of the best ice fishing in the state. Nisswa, situated just over two hours north of Minneapolis, is surrounded by several signature Minnesota lakes, including Gull Lake, Lake Hubert, Pelican Lake, and the community's namesake lake, Nisswa Lake.

A bedroom community of the much larger city of Brainerd, Nisswa is a four-season destination popular with local homeowners and tourists alike. Here, summertime visitors use the community as a home base for waterskiing and fishing. The Paul Bunyan Trail runs right through town and offers great hiking and cycling. In the winter, ice fishers, nordic skiers, and snowmobilers flock to the region, and, at the height of winter and during peak solar activity, visitors to Nisswa and northern Minnesota can occasionally see the Aurora Borealis. In the fall, leaf peepers will love Nisswa and the surrounding area, where the "land of 10,000 lakes" is a driver's scenic dream with America's safest roads.