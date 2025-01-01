The Best Midwest Destinations Where You're More Likely To Spot Northern Lights

Officially known as the aurora borealis, the Northern Lights are a light show unlike anything else on the planet. Created by the action of particles from the sun as they speed their way into Earth's atmosphere, the lights paint the sky with vivid, trippy colors that almost defy belief. Imagine wild green, purples, and red that tint the night with a ghostly glow, otherworldly hues on a canvas usually notable for its darkness. Since the particles are shunted toward the two poles, the crazy light show appears at the Earth's extremities. This means that the light patterns are also visible in the south of the planet — these are known as the Southern Lights — but for residents of the U.S., the Northern Lights are the only ones that can be seen.

While you will need a combination of factors to ensure the lights are shining, it is a regular happening in America. So, for lucky residents far enough north, the good news is that they don't have to travel to the traditional hotspots, like Iceland or Scandinavia, to witness the phenomenon. (A Swedish national park is one of the best destinations in the world to see the Northern Lights). Across the northern band of the Lower 48, and in Alaska, there are places where travelers can marvel at this vibrant natural occurrence. There are also a number of spots in the Midwest, where large, open expanses with little light pollution allow the colors to shine. We picked through blogs to find the best of them.