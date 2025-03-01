One Of The Caribbean's Most Unique Attractions Is An Underground Barbados Park With Otherworldly Views
If experiencing whisper-soft sands and a shimmering aquamarine ocean is your ideal vacation, then the Caribbean is where it's at. There are few places in the world that boast beaches quite like this island paradise, but while there are tons of Caribbean destinations that you should definitely have on your radar, there's just something about Barbados that keeps us captivated.
Perhaps in part because it boasts such rich history and insane culinary treats, not to mention one of the world's best beaches, this 166-square-mile island is a destination worth adding to your bucket list. But deep beneath the island lies a hidden world — a breathtaking underground cavern that was sculpted by the hands of nature. Harrison's Cave Eco-Adventure Park is one of Barbados' most unique attractions and one of the "Seven Wonders of Barbados," according to the Barbados Tourism Encyclopedia. While the thousands-of-years-old cave is most certainly what draws the crowds, the adventure park also offers tram tours, zip lines, rum tastings, and so much more — making it one of the top must-visit destinations for anyone exploring Barbados.
Everything you need to know about Harrison's Cave Eco-Adventure Park
Stepping foot into Harrison's Cave Eco-Adventure Park is like walking into another world. It's an impressive 1.5-mile cavern system filled with stalactites, stalagmites, crystal-clear streams, and dramatic rock formations unlike anything you've ever seen. Here, visitors can take the signature tram tour, which will take you deep inside the subterranean world of wonder, or if you're hungry for more adventure, the Early Explorers tour will take you spelunking through the cave's crooks and crevices with a guide; there's a little something for everyone, here. In addition to the cave activities, the park also offers ziplines and challenge courses, nature trails for bird watching, and (our favorite) a Mount Gay Rum Tasting experience where you can sample the island's most famous spirit. One can easily spend an entire afternoon exploring the grounds.
Harrison's Cave Eco-Adventure Park is open Mondays, Fridays, and weekends, with tours operating from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Getting to the park is fairly easy, as many of the major Barbados tours include a stop at Harrison's Cave, which is handy if you aren't renting a car. If you do have a rental, the park is located in the center of the island, a little more than a 30-minute drive from Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados' main travel hub. You can also take the public bus from Bridgetown, but it can get a tad trickier to use this, so you might want to do a little research if you're on a tight schedule. Also, make sure to bring lots of water and wear comfortable clothing to prepare for a day of adventure!
More must-try things to do in Barbados
Harrison's Cave might be one of the most unique attractions in Barbados, but it's certainly not the only noteworthy thing to see or do on the island. If you're in the mood to explore more natural wonders, Animal Flower Cave, which is about 40 minutes away, boasts a swimming tide pool and a beachfront restaurant where you can get refreshments. There's also Bathsheba Beach, which is famous for its surf-worthy waves and is ranked as one of the 25 best beaches in the Caribbean. Marine life lovers will most definitely want to hit up Carlisle Bay for snorkeling and scuba diving (the water is unreal here), or, if you prefer to spend your time on land, you can explore the flora of the island on a nature walk through Hunte's Gardens.
For those looking to take in a little bit more of the island's culture, head to the capital city of Bridgetown. This UNESCO World Heritage site is steeped in so much history that some of the buildings still standing today were built as far back as the 1700s. Soak up some stories on a walking tour or at the Barbados Museum & Historical Society, or simply spend some time on one of the island's many stunning beaches. Once hunger hits, you're going to want to head to Oistins Fish Fry, which is the place to be on Friday nights. Here, you'll find fresh grilled fish, local crafts, and lots of music — it's a party you don't want to miss.
Whether you're spelunking through Harrison's Cave, sipping Barbados' best rum as you take in an incredible view, or soaking up the sun on some of the most pristine beaches you'll ever visit, this stunning Caribbean island offers a seriously unforgettable mix of adventure and relaxation.