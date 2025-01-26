A Caribbean Pink Sand Paradise Is A Tropical Stunner 'Renowned As One Of The World's Best Beaches'
The Caribbean archipelago boasts a wide range of beaches, from lush black-sand bays to flat miles-long stretches. Voted as one the world's best beaches by CNN, Crane Beach on the southeastern coast of Barbados is a picturesque cove of pink-hued sand washed by turquoise waters and framed by 80-foot cliffs. This tropical treasure of a beach has a rich centuries-old history that adds to its nostalgic beauty. Crane Beach, sheltered from the ocean waves by coral reefs, was originally a port dominated by a large crane that would transfer imports and exports. The scenic allure of the pink-sand beach inspired the construction of Barbados' first hotel: the Crane Beach Hotel towering above the shoreline in the late 19th century. For over a century, the historic 18-room Crane Beach Hotel occupied the promontory over the beach, until its purchase in the 1980s and later expansion into The Crane Resort. However, the beach remains open to the public, and all travelers can enjoy this famously beautiful shoreline, from relaxing on the sand to swimming and bodysurfing in the strong waves.
Crane Beach is a 15-minute drive from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport. The high season for Barbados is typically the dry season from December to April when temperatures hover around 86 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the island's southern location outside of the main hurricane belt and the Crop Over, the country's largest festival held every summer, makes Barbados one of the best islands to travel to in August.
Visiting Crane Beach
While Barbados brims with exciting activities, from visiting the underrated, historic town of Speightstown to sampling classic Barbados rum, a day at the beach must factor into any itinerary. If you are staying at The Crane Resort, guests can walk the steep 98-step staircase carved into the cliff or take a glass elevator directly to the shoreline. Otherwise, the beach is accessed by the public at the southern end of the shore where there is a parking lot. Once at the beach, you can rent loungers and umbrellas from The Crane Resort. Set back from the beach is The Crane Resort's Grove Bar and Grill where you can enjoy fresh seafood and classic burgers with feet in the sand. Though the beach faces the Atlantic Ocean, coral reefs keep the strongest swells at bay, but the undertow can still be strong. From young children building sandcastles in the pink sand to couples enjoying a romantic getaway (it is one of the best Caribbean beaches for weddings!), all travelers will enjoy this picturesque paradise.
"The Crane Beach is beautiful and the water is a lovely shade of aqua blue," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The only negative was a lot of seaweed. We really enjoyed just hanging out on the lounge chairs and taking in the ocean breeze." While the beach has had a larger seaweed problem in recent years, Crane Beach's timeless charms of its pink-sand shore and turquoise waves, as well as its history as the oldest hotel in Barbados, makes it an iconic destination on the beloved Caribbean island.