A Caribbean Pink Sand Paradise Is A Tropical Stunner 'Renowned As One Of The World's Best Beaches'

The Caribbean archipelago boasts a wide range of beaches, from lush black-sand bays to flat miles-long stretches. Voted as one the world's best beaches by CNN, Crane Beach on the southeastern coast of Barbados is a picturesque cove of pink-hued sand washed by turquoise waters and framed by 80-foot cliffs. This tropical treasure of a beach has a rich centuries-old history that adds to its nostalgic beauty. Crane Beach, sheltered from the ocean waves by coral reefs, was originally a port dominated by a large crane that would transfer imports and exports. The scenic allure of the pink-sand beach inspired the construction of Barbados' first hotel: the Crane Beach Hotel towering above the shoreline in the late 19th century. For over a century, the historic 18-room Crane Beach Hotel occupied the promontory over the beach, until its purchase in the 1980s and later expansion into The Crane Resort. However, the beach remains open to the public, and all travelers can enjoy this famously beautiful shoreline, from relaxing on the sand to swimming and bodysurfing in the strong waves.

Crane Beach is a 15-minute drive from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport. The high season for Barbados is typically the dry season from December to April when temperatures hover around 86 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the island's southern location outside of the main hurricane belt and the Crop Over, the country's largest festival held every summer, makes Barbados one of the best islands to travel to in August.