One Of The Caribbean's Best-Kept Secrets Is An Anguillian Paradise With White Sands And Turquoise Water

Anguilla is the quintessential Caribbean island paradise. Think white-sand beaches, luxurious resorts beneath swaying palms, award-winning seafood restaurants, and pristine waters. Measuring only 35 square miles, tiny Anguilla is home to 33 picture-perfect beaches. Yet, one secluded bay stands out above all the rest.

Situated on the island's southern coast, Maundays Bay is not only one of the best beaches on Anguilla but one of the most beautiful (and most photogenic) in the world. Stretches of powdery, white sand form a crescent-shaped beach where warm, turquoise waters lap gently against the shore. There's something about how the light hits the shallow waters that renders them both crystal-clear and ultra-blue. Due to its shape, the waves rarely grow greater than a tumble, and the breeze blows gently. As one traveler named Joan shared on Tripadvisor, "[We've] traveled to many islands but we keep coming back to Maunday's Bay. It is the most beautiful and serene beach we have been to."

Many visitors don't realize Maundays Bay is a public beach due to the expansive five-star resort (Cap Juluca by Belmond) occupying its shores. However, anyone can take advantage of the bay's inviting water and vast stretches of sand. Simply enter through Cap Juluca's front entrance, and let the guards know you want to visit the beach.