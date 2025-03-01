One Of The Caribbean's Best-Kept Secrets Is An Anguillian Paradise With White Sands And Turquoise Water
Anguilla is the quintessential Caribbean island paradise. Think white-sand beaches, luxurious resorts beneath swaying palms, award-winning seafood restaurants, and pristine waters. Measuring only 35 square miles, tiny Anguilla is home to 33 picture-perfect beaches. Yet, one secluded bay stands out above all the rest.
Situated on the island's southern coast, Maundays Bay is not only one of the best beaches on Anguilla but one of the most beautiful (and most photogenic) in the world. Stretches of powdery, white sand form a crescent-shaped beach where warm, turquoise waters lap gently against the shore. There's something about how the light hits the shallow waters that renders them both crystal-clear and ultra-blue. Due to its shape, the waves rarely grow greater than a tumble, and the breeze blows gently. As one traveler named Joan shared on Tripadvisor, "[We've] traveled to many islands but we keep coming back to Maunday's Bay. It is the most beautiful and serene beach we have been to."
Many visitors don't realize Maundays Bay is a public beach due to the expansive five-star resort (Cap Juluca by Belmond) occupying its shores. However, anyone can take advantage of the bay's inviting water and vast stretches of sand. Simply enter through Cap Juluca's front entrance, and let the guards know you want to visit the beach.
Tips for visiting Maundays Bay
The best time to visit Maundays Bay is between December and April when the chance of rain is the lowest. But even during the rainiest time of year (from September to November), it rains on average fewer than seven days per month, and the downpours don't last all day. Although the seas are calmest between May and November, seaweed often washes up on the southern beaches during these months. This greenery won't make you sick or impact your trip, but it detracts from the "white-sand beach, crystal-clear waters" experience.
In terms of activities, Maundays Bay is best for swimming, lounging, watching the sunset, taking long walks, and other relaxing pastimes. While you might see a few schools of fish, Maundays Bay is not a top snorkeling destination. If you want to snorkel off the beach, visit Shoal Bay, which boasts a small, protected reef with sea fans and soft corals. However, the sea life won't compare to Anse Chastanet Beach in St. Lucia or other top snorkeling spots in the Caribbean.
If you want to relax in a beach chair, you either need to be a guest at Cap Juluca or pay the minimum spend at The Cap Shack. However, this beachfront restaurant only has a few chairs that fill up quickly. Instead, we recommend renting portable beach chairs at Andy's Auto Rentals and bringing them to the beach. While this might sound like extra work, it ensures you always have a spot to lounge.
Where to stay and things to do near Maundays Bay
It's no secret that the best way to visit Anguilla is by staying at an exclusive resort, and Maundays Bay is home to one of the island's most peaceful, celebrity-approved retreats. Spread over 179 beachfront acres, Cap Juluca boasts infinity pools, palm-lined gardens, and stunning Moorish-style architecture that complements the beach's white sands. Here, guests can relax in suites or villas with direct beach access or sip cocktails on a private, ocean-view terrace. Indulge in sumptuous treatments at the modern spa, or learn about salt-picking and local history through a resort-sponsored educational program. Nightly rates start at around $1,200 for a deluxe room with two twin beds.
The best way to reach Cap Juluca and Maundays Bay is by flying into Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) in St. Maarten and then taking a 20-minute water taxi ride to Anguilla Blowing Point Ferry Terminal. Next, hire a car or arrange a ride for the 15-minute drive.
For a once-in-a-lifetime experience, book a personalized horseback ride across the beach with Seaside Stables Anguilla. Run by a passionate equestrian, this local ranch prioritizes the health and happiness of its horses, making it an animal encounter you can feel good about. One of the most breathtaking routes takes riders from neighboring Cove Bay, across Maundays Bay, and back.