The Ohio City In The Foothills Of The Appalachian Mountains With A Historic Downtown And Scenic Beauty
Ohio is home to numerous hidden gems, including an under-the-radar island with award-winning food and an eclectic getaway steeped in Amish culture. That means anyone looking to escape the hustle and bustle of Cleveland has plenty of options for a relaxing weekend escape — and that's especially true about the charming Cambridge. Not to be confused with the historic city in England, this rural Ohio town has its own incredible history, making it a unique place to vacation in the Ohio landscape.
Founded in 1803, Cambridge's main attraction is its local glass artwork and stunning natural scenery. In the heart of downtown, you'll find the National Museum of Cambridge Glass, a wonderful spot to enjoy some of the best glass-made art in the entire Midwest. And while many folks might think of Ohio as a vast expanse of farmland, that's not even close to describing the setting of Cambridge, which is tucked into the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and just a stone's throw from dozens of excellent hiking trails. That makes tiny Cambridge the ideal spot for both adventurers and artists, as the unassuming destination is bursting with unique amenities.
Exploring downtown Cambridge, Ohio
Cambridge is about a two-hour drive from the Cleveland airport and around an hour and a half from the Columbus airport. But regardless of which you choose to fly into, you'll likely want to spend the rest of the day unwinding and getting settled into your accommodations (you'll find heaps of options just off Highway 70). The best way to spend your first day in Cambridge is by exploring its downtown, which is home to a bunch of charming attractions and delicious restaurants.
The National Museum of Cambridge Glass is a must-visit while in town. Housing over 10,000 works of art and hosting seasonal events, this museum is a fantastic spot to learn more about this unique art form and how Cambridge helped shape the industry. Be sure to check its calendar, as its hours change throughout the year. From November through December, this part of town is transformed into the Dicken's Victorian Village, giving you a glimpse of life in 1850's England and making for a magical holiday experience.
Once you're done sightseeing, grab a hearty meal at Theo's Restaurant or Georgetown Tavern on the Hill. The former is a casual joint in the heart of downtown, while the latter is perched up on a hill overlooking the Appalachian foothills. Georgetown Tavern also features a vineyard and sells its own wine, so give it a look if you want a relaxing place to unwind after a long day.
The best hiking near Cambridge, Ohio
Though Cambridge is over an hour from a stunning national park with waterfall views, it's close to several other scenic landscapes. Salt Fork State Park and the beautiful waters of Salt Fork Lake are just minutes away, where you'll have access to 15 hiking trails. If you'd like to be close to the wilderness, consider spending the night at Salt Fork Lodge or the large State Park Campground. These spots can fill up quickly in peak season, so plan well in advance if you're interested.
For something a little different, you can strike out on the Great Guernsey Trail. It rolls through the county for a 14-mile roundtrip adventure, and it's great for both hiking and biking. The trail isn't very rugged and features few inclines, so it's ideal for hikers and cyclists of all skill levels. You can get to the trailhead by heading east to the other side of Highway 77.
If you prefer to stay closer to Cambridge's downtown, check out the historic covered bridge at Cambridge City Park. Along with the charming bridge, you'll find a short walkway that takes you to various green spaces, a pond, and a large pavilion. It's not quite as wild as the other destinations outside of town, but the covered bridge is an excellent spot for photos and doesn't require a significant time commitment.