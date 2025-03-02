The Ohio City In The Foothills Of The Appalachian Mountains With A Historic Downtown And Scenic Beauty

Cambridge is about a two-hour drive from the Cleveland airport and around an hour and a half from the Columbus airport. But regardless of which you choose to fly into, you'll likely want to spend the rest of the day unwinding and getting settled into your accommodations (you'll find heaps of options just off Highway 70). The best way to spend your first day in Cambridge is by exploring its downtown, which is home to a bunch of charming attractions and delicious restaurants.

The National Museum of Cambridge Glass is a must-visit while in town. Housing over 10,000 works of art and hosting seasonal events, this museum is a fantastic spot to learn more about this unique art form and how Cambridge helped shape the industry. Be sure to check its calendar, as its hours change throughout the year. From November through December, this part of town is transformed into the Dicken's Victorian Village, giving you a glimpse of life in 1850's England and making for a magical holiday experience.

Once you're done sightseeing, grab a hearty meal at Theo's Restaurant or Georgetown Tavern on the Hill. The former is a casual joint in the heart of downtown, while the latter is perched up on a hill overlooking the Appalachian foothills. Georgetown Tavern also features a vineyard and sells its own wine, so give it a look if you want a relaxing place to unwind after a long day.