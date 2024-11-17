Ohio's 'Island For All Seasons' Offers An Under-The-Radar Scenic Escape With Award-Winning Food
When it's too cold to enjoy Chicago's best trendy neighborhoods and too hot to appreciate Texas Hill Country, Ohio's "island for all seasons" welcomes travelers with open arms. Year round, Kelleys Island remains an under-the-radar gem for sightseers, foodies, families, and anyone ready to broaden their horizons. On Kelleys Island, the largest Lake Erie land mass within the U.S., visitors can find beautiful beaches, geological oddities, incredible wine, and delicious food.
Home to about 150 permanent residents, Kelleys Island sees the most tourists in summer, when the population multiplies by 10. Summer isn't the only time travelers can explore this curious destination, though. While ferries stop running when Lake Erie freezes in the winter, visitors can still experience the island's charms by taking a short plane ride from mainland Ohio. And though many Kelleys Island businesses and restaurants close for winter, adventurers who prioritize outdoor activities and sightseeing over shopping and dining will love touring local attractions during the colder, crowd-free months.
The best things to see and do on Kelleys Island
On just 4.3 square miles of land, Kelleys Island packs an impressive array of natural wonders and exciting activities. Dive head first into the region's prettiest views at Kelleys Island State Park. Spread across 677 of Kelleys Island's 2,800 acres, this park features Lake Erie scenery, miles of gorgeous trails, and glacier-carved bedrock. For a look at that glacier-carved bedrock, head to Glacial Grooves State Memorial near the Kelleys Island State Park Campground. One of the island's top attractions, the Glacial Grooves are winding, ridged rock formations that stretch up to 15 feet deep, 400 feet long, and 35 feet wide.
Less than 2 miles south of the Glacial Grooves lies Inscription Rock State Memorial. This unique site showcases fascinating petroglyphs that are thought to date as far back as the year 1200. Now covered by a roof and complete with a viewing platform, Inscription Rock is a great sightseeing stop no matter the weather.
You can also find specific events and activities depending on the season. During winter, experience the island's natural beauty with a day of ice fishing or skiing at Kelleys Island State Park. In autumn, witness monarch butterflies migrating through the area. Spring is a great time for spotting wildflowers on the local trails, and summer months are perfect for checking out the park's public swimming beach.
Discover Kelleys Island's award-winning restaurants
Though most eateries close when winter approaches, Kelleys Island enjoys top-tier eateries the rest of the year. In the morning, island visitors can start their day with coffee and a buckeye doughnut at Kelleys Island Coffee Company. Kelleys Island House offers great breakfast options, too, like chicken and waffles, biscuits, and "Red Flannel" hash, a combo of corned beef, potatoes, eggs, and veggies. At lunch, treat yourself to one of The Village Pump's award-winning Brandy Alexanders or perch meals.
When your day starts winding down, visit Kelley's Island Wine Co. for a drink before dinner. Sip on red, white, and blush wines to prime your palate. Then, order local seafood delicacies at Dockers Waterfront Restaurant & Bar, where your meal comes with a side of Lake Erie views. After filling up on crab cakes and seafood skewers, bring the whole family to Papa T's or Dipper Dan's for ice cream. Order a small cone or go all out with a specialty sundae. For even more Ohio food adventures, add an extra day to your vacation to visit Cincinnati's "theme park of food."