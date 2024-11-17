Ohio's 'Island For All Seasons' Offers An Under-The-Radar Scenic Escape With Award-Winning Food

On just 4.3 square miles of land, Kelleys Island packs an impressive array of natural wonders and exciting activities. Dive head first into the region's prettiest views at Kelleys Island State Park. Spread across 677 of Kelleys Island's 2,800 acres, this park features Lake Erie scenery, miles of gorgeous trails, and glacier-carved bedrock. For a look at that glacier-carved bedrock, head to Glacial Grooves State Memorial near the Kelleys Island State Park Campground. One of the island's top attractions, the Glacial Grooves are winding, ridged rock formations that stretch up to 15 feet deep, 400 feet long, and 35 feet wide.

Less than 2 miles south of the Glacial Grooves lies Inscription Rock State Memorial. This unique site showcases fascinating petroglyphs that are thought to date as far back as the year 1200. Now covered by a roof and complete with a viewing platform, Inscription Rock is a great sightseeing stop no matter the weather.

You can also find specific events and activities depending on the season. During winter, experience the island's natural beauty with a day of ice fishing or skiing at Kelleys Island State Park. In autumn, witness monarch butterflies migrating through the area. Spring is a great time for spotting wildflowers on the local trails, and summer months are perfect for checking out the park's public swimming beach.

