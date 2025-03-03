The Cruise-Ruining Mistake You Can Prevent By Simply Printing Luggage Tags In Advance

There is no greater pain that afflicts even the most savvy of travelers than a case of lost luggage. While it's, sadly, not unusual for an airline to lose your luggage, you're likely near enough shops in and around the airport to replace your belongings. However, losing your luggage during a cruise is a different story. Without direct access to many different shopping places and with limited choice on board a moving ship, replacing your items isn't as easy. Thus, it behooves even the most experienced travelers to take every precaution they can to ensure their luggage makes it on board and to their stateroom without a hitch. And there's one major, yet incredibly easy, action you can take to make sure you're not a victim of a cruise-ruining mistake: print your luggage tags.

Luggage tags are sent by the cruise line prior to your departure, and they should be affixed to your large bags before boarding, either with a tag sleeve, stapled, or taped onto the bag handles. The tag will indicate to crew the bag's owner, which cabin it's going to, and where in the ship your cabin is located. Sometimes, the passenger is directed to write their personal information (such as a phone number) on the tag themselves. While some cruisers may say that luggage tags will be available at the port, and porters can write all of those details in as well, many other experienced vacationers encourage printing your luggage tags at home before arrival. Having your luggage tags readily available prior to boarding can save you a whole lot of time, headache, and stress.