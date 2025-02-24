A Backpack Cruise Hack Ensures Embarkation Day Is As Smooth As Possible
Cruises can provide something for just about every type of traveler. There are cruises that are once-in-a-lifetime adventures, like luxury small ship tours of Antarctica; themed cruises for everyone from Hallmark fans to Trekkies and more, and romantic European river cruises. No matter what type of cruise you're on, you'll undoubtedly be counting down excitedly to your embarkation day. And packing a backpack specifically with everything that you'll want access to on that day before you can get into your cabin will make the start of your cruise so much better.
When you check into your cruise, your room might not be ready yet, and you don't want to have to lug your bags with you as you explore the ship for the first time. So you'll probably be leaving your bigger items with staff who will then bring them directly to your room. But that isn't something that can happen immediately. Cruise ships can hold thousands of passengers, and it could be several hours before you are reunited with your bags.
Use your cruise embarkation day backpack for all your must have day 1 items
Enter the embarkation day backpack. Choose one that's easy to carry and comfortable; cruise ships are big! Pack everything in it that you want to be able to use right away. It depends on the cruise you're on. (You likely wouldn't have the same items if you're on the way to Alaska as compared to, say, the Bahamas. But things like a swimsuit, sunscreen, phone charger, hat, and medication are all a good idea. You could also considering packing an outfit for your first night dinner, just in case your bags are still on the way when it's time to eat.
All good things must come to an end, and you can't stay at sea forever. As you repack your suitcases in preparation for returning to port, you'll likely be leaving them to be collected the night before you get off the boat. Leave out an outfit for your last day, and use your embarkation day backpack again for valuables, medications, etc. that you want to keep with you when you disembark. It's also a place to stash your PJs from the last night on board.
More cruise pro tips: There's a hack to getting stronger water pressure in your stateroom, and your cruise packing list should include some magnetic hooks to help keep your things organized. Bon voyage!