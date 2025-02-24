A Backpack Cruise Hack Ensures Embarkation Day Is As Smooth As Possible

Cruises can provide something for just about every type of traveler. There are cruises that are once-in-a-lifetime adventures, like luxury small ship tours of Antarctica; themed cruises for everyone from Hallmark fans to Trekkies and more, and romantic European river cruises. No matter what type of cruise you're on, you'll undoubtedly be counting down excitedly to your embarkation day. And packing a backpack specifically with everything that you'll want access to on that day before you can get into your cabin will make the start of your cruise so much better.

When you check into your cruise, your room might not be ready yet, and you don't want to have to lug your bags with you as you explore the ship for the first time. So you'll probably be leaving your bigger items with staff who will then bring them directly to your room. But that isn't something that can happen immediately. Cruise ships can hold thousands of passengers, and it could be several hours before you are reunited with your bags.