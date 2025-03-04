The Unusual Touristy Michigan Town With A Devilish Name Where You Can Pay To Be Mayor For A Day

While the town of Hell, Michigan is quite small, it comes packed with so many quirky attractions that make it a cool and fun destination. The town's identity and devilish branding can be easily spotted with fire-themed shops, eerie decorations, and funny, pun-filled souvenirs. One of the must-try experiences in this town is becoming Mayor of Hell for a day for just $100! Visitors can showcase their new title along with props such as personalized proclamations, devil-themed business cards, and even hell-themed merchandise! Imagine calling yourself the ruler of Hell — doesn't that sound exciting? To add to the weird experiences, it is possible to make a permanent connection to this one-of-a-kind town and own a square inch of land. Want to permanently call a part of Hell your own? That is possible for around $13!

Next on your list of bizarre attractions in this hellish town is visiting the Hell Chapel of Love. If you're looking for unique destinations to get married, this is your chance to say "I got married in Hell," as this chapel offers themed weddings that will definitely be a story to tell for unconventional couples. And last but not least, in this town, it is possible to get "damned" at the Hell Post Office, where sending a postcard stamped with a "Hell, MI" postmark can be just the souvenir you need.

Just remember that some of these attractions, especially if you plan on getting hitched, require reservations in advance to prevent any disappointments. And don't forget to check out any seasonal events as Halloween in Hell comes with a festival that is not to be missed, as well as quirky contests throughout the year that can add to the fun.