The Unusual Touristy Michigan Town With A Devilish Name Where You Can Pay To Be Mayor For A Day
While some destinations are popular for their natural beauty, other locations are recognized for their rich history or even cultural significance. But then there are towns that are famous for their quirkiness, and they fully embrace their iconic weirdness — such as Hell, Michigan. If the name is not weird enough, wait until you find out what makes this town even more unique.
Located about 50 miles west of Detroit, this small town has built a reputation around its devilish name and a playful sense of humor. Not only can you be "mayor for a day", but you can even buy an actual piece of Hell in this fun, quirky town. Visitors can expect a one-of-a-kind experience that is difficult to find anywhere else. So, for those looking for a funny travel story, an awkward experience, or even a uniquely themed wedding destination, a trip to Hell can be well worth the visit. It is definitely one of the once-in-a-lifetime destinations you don't want to miss out on.
Bizarre attractions and must-do experiences in Hell
While the town of Hell, Michigan is quite small, it comes packed with so many quirky attractions that make it a cool and fun destination. The town's identity and devilish branding can be easily spotted with fire-themed shops, eerie decorations, and funny, pun-filled souvenirs. One of the must-try experiences in this town is becoming Mayor of Hell for a day for just $100! Visitors can showcase their new title along with props such as personalized proclamations, devil-themed business cards, and even hell-themed merchandise! Imagine calling yourself the ruler of Hell — doesn't that sound exciting? To add to the weird experiences, it is possible to make a permanent connection to this one-of-a-kind town and own a square inch of land. Want to permanently call a part of Hell your own? That is possible for around $13!
Next on your list of bizarre attractions in this hellish town is visiting the Hell Chapel of Love. If you're looking for unique destinations to get married, this is your chance to say "I got married in Hell," as this chapel offers themed weddings that will definitely be a story to tell for unconventional couples. And last but not least, in this town, it is possible to get "damned" at the Hell Post Office, where sending a postcard stamped with a "Hell, MI" postmark can be just the souvenir you need.
Just remember that some of these attractions, especially if you plan on getting hitched, require reservations in advance to prevent any disappointments. And don't forget to check out any seasonal events as Halloween in Hell comes with a festival that is not to be missed, as well as quirky contests throughout the year that can add to the fun.
Outdoor adventures beyond the fire and brimstone
While Hell is known for its fun and quirks, it is also a great destination for natural beauty and outdoor adventures. It's weird to say that Hell is surrounded by beauty in the form of green forests, scenic lakes and not-to-be-missed hiking trails. While Michigan isn't one of the unexpected US states known for its hiking, some hiking trails still have an eerie name such as the Hell Canyon Trail, which is a moderate-difficulty loop trail through rolling hills and lakeside views, contrary to its name.
Visitors can also Kayak on Hell Creek or go fishing and camping in the nearby Bruin Lake Campground. This is also a great option to stay in Hell overnight as it offers quiet and serene lakeside camping with great opportunities for fishing, too. If you're planning on visiting during the summer, be sure to bring mosquito repellent such as this Sawyer bug repellent, as the wooded trail can be mosquito-heavy during this season. Otherwise, fall is ideal for hiking as the weather is a lot milder and the scenery is so much more pleasant.
One of the experiences to make your Hell-ish escape a little more heavenly is to enjoy a picnic near one of the scenic spots by the lake, such as Halfmoon lake. While in Hell, be sure to try the Hell-themed ice cream at the Creamatory at Scream's Ice Cream Shop, serving flavors such as Satan's revenge or a gravedigger sundae.
How to go to Hell and where to stay
Don't let the name fool you, it is actually quite easy to go to Hell. While you won't find the most horrifying ghost tours across America here, the town is only an hour drive from Detroit, making renting a car the easiest option. There is limited public transportation in the area. If you're looking to fly into the area, the closest airport is Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) which is only 50 miles away.
Unfortunately, Hell itself doesn't have any hotels, but it is possible to find accommodation nearby at Ann Arbor, Brighton or Pinckney. These options can range from budget-friendly motels to cozy lakeside cabins with spectacular views. Booking a cabin in Pinckney offers a secluded and nature-filled stay, especially if you opt for a lakefront rental near Hell Creek. However, there are local bed and breakfast options that offer a more personalized experience in Dexter and Chelsea. Whatever you choose, you're bound to have one hell of an experience in this town.