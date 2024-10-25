The Most Horrifying Ghost Tours Across America
Spooky season is officially upon us, and while many travelers are busy putting together their fall bucket lists, others are on the lookout for the most haunted spots in the United States. The most fearless among us might be planning a trip to one of America's best haunted hotels, while the most adventuresome are likely packing their bags for a spooky national park hike. History buffs, meanwhile, might be wondering where they can get their phantom fix — all while learning a thing or two about the true crimes that have rattled some of the most popular destinations in the U.S. Luckily, we've got you covered.
As travel writers and history lovers ourselves, we set off to research some of the best ghost tours around. After doing a deep dive into Reddit and comparing hundreds of online reviews, we have narrowed this list down to 12 tours in key American cities. Whether you're into gangsters, brewers, or the history of the Wild West, there's a ghost tour that will take you back in time and bring you face-to-face with the horrors of the past.
Haunted Austin Walking Tour - Austin, TX
It's no secret that Austin, Texas is one of the spookiest cities in America. On summer evenings, just after sundown, up to 1.5 million bats flood the city skies — casting a scary shadow over the Colorado River. Fascinatingly, though, the bats aren't nearly as bone-chilling as Austin's actual history. Over the years, the city has been the site of murder, betrayal, and even a number of alleged ghost sitings.
One of the best ways to sink one's teeth into Austin's terrifying past is to sign up for the Haunted Austin Walking History Tour. This 90-minute experience ushers guests into the iconic Driskill Hotel, where they learn about some of the deaths that have occurred inside that very building. Previous travelers have raved about the amount of information they garnered on the tour. "Not even a big ghost person, but this was the best tour I've ever been on. Tour guide (I believe his name was Will) was incredibly informative & a great storyteller," wrote one satisfied customer. "Our guide was very elaborate and the stories matched evidence found in cold cases. Very spooky fun for Halloween," added another.
Enocha Edenfield Tours — Savannah, Georgia
Not all ghost tours are equally frightening, and plenty of walking tours in Savannah, Georgia are said to be over-the-top or gimmicky. Many are rumored to rely on the labor of enthusiastic local theater students — several of whom appear more interested in impersonating ghosts than actually digging into the local history. In this sea of overly dramatic experiences, there is one company that travelers swear by. Enocha Edenfield Tours takes guests on a terrifying journey into Savannah's historic district and clues them into the many dark events that have transpired there throughout the years.
Past clients relish Edenfield's commitment to uncovering the truth. As a trained journalist with a penchant for getting to the bottom of Savannah's tales of true crime, Edenfield uses sound historical research to inform her tours. Speaking to this reality, one Redditer gushed, "She's the best if you don't want the thematic wailing about Alice Riley. She sticks to the facts and she's a great historian. I went on a tour with her last year with a couple of friends and it was very private and genuine." Another applauded the fact that Edenfield avoids disproven stories and really "knows her history."
Baltimore Ghost Tours — Baltimore, Maryland
Baltimore, Maryland was the place where Edgar Allan Poe died, and oftentimes it seems that ghosts linger in the city's every corner. With old red brick buildings and haunted hotels galore, Baltimore might just be the best place to hunt for contact with the supernatural. Tourists looking for a bit of paranormal activity might consider signing up for a nighttime experience with Baltimore Ghost Tours. The company's pub crawls and walking tours are so popular that they outrank hundreds of local bars and nightclubs to cinch the number three spot on Tripadvisor's "Best Nightlife" list.
Past visitors rave about the realistic nature of the company's tours. "What fun! We were entertained by the witty and charming Leanna. She shared some haunting experiences that she and others had while on the tour that I found compelling. Lights flickering, ghostly images in windows," one client wrote on Tripadvisor. A second one gushed, "It was so much fun!! We had such a great tour guide who made the experience so enjoyable. We visited several bars in the area and it was cool hearing about the history of each bar and the area."
Haunted Hollywood Walking Tour — Los Angeles, California
You don't have to hunt too hard to find the skeletons in Hollywood's closet. Thanks to the tragic tales of the movie industry, most people know that there's more to Tinsel Town than just glitz and glamour. However, not everybody has heard about the area's sordid history of true crime. Visitors looking to dive deep into the ghosts of Los Angeles' past should consider signing up for the Haunted Hollywood Walking Tour. This in-depth historical experience takes guests to some of LA's most iconic sights — including the TCL Chinese Theater and Hollywood Walk of Fame — to get a taste of the paranormal. As they walk from site to site, guests get the chance to search for Marilyn Monroe's ghost.
Although this experience is definitely spooky, many previous guests recommend it highly. One past visitor marveled at how much they learned during their tour, writing, "I would recommend it definitely — especially if you like a good story. I found out about interesting Hollywood history I never knew. It was entertaining to hear some crime stories and hear about a few hauntings." Another reported, "We got a great mix of horror, true crime and general Hollywood information and touring we didn't know before the tour!"
Gangsters and Ghost Tour — Chicago, Illinois
A hundred years ago, Chicago, Illinois was not exactly a peaceful place. During the Roaring Twenties and the era of Prohibition, Chicago's location on Lake Michigan made it a key area for smuggling, speakeasies, and secrets. Mobsters like Al Capone ruled the Windy City, and the historic neighborhood of The Loop was a hub of illegal activities. To get a feel for Chicago's dark past, travelers might enjoy the Gangsters and Ghosts Walking Tour. Organized by actual historians, this experience not only shows guests where old-timey mobsters used to sip their sidecars — it also takes them to the sites of violent crimes where ghosts have since been spotted.
Previous guests have lauded the tour for its ability to blend true crime stories with tales of paranormal activity. As one visitor put it on Google, "Loved this tour! Matthew was an amazing and fun tour guide who was super well-versed with great stories. It was fun learning about Al Capone but also getting a sprinkling of spookier stories as well." Another reviewer apparently agreed, writing, "My family and I had a great time. The ghost stories were so interesting and the background knowledge of the gangsters was weaved in so effortlessly."
St. Louis Paranormal Research Society — St. Louis, Missouri, Missouri
Beer lovers will almost certainly enjoy the Haunted Lemp Brewery Bottle Works Tour by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society. Although only a few modern brew aficionados will have heard of Lemp beers, back in the 1800s, the brand was one of the biggest in the United States. After a series of tragedies struck the Lemp family, however, things took a turn for the worse. The business failed, and the heir to the beer fortune is said to have grown reclusive, visiting the brewery on via a series of underground tunnels. These days, visitors can join the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society's tour to learn about the Lemp brewery's terrible past. They can also hunt for the ghosts that might continue to linger on the premises.
Although this tour is very interesting, it is not exactly for the faint of heart. As one previous traveler shared on Google, "There were a few areas of the brewery basement that made my chest feel heavy and started to make me nauseated. For anyone who is seeking a real life ghost thrill, check this tour out. You definitely won't regret it." Another visitor recommended this experience as one of the top activities to do in the area. "The walking tour of the Lemp House and Lemp Brewery (with some charming unexpected stops) was the BEST. One of our most memorable experiences while in St. Louis," she wrote.
Boston Ghosts and Gravestones Trolley Tour —Boston, MA
New England has a lot of history, and plenty of tombstones to go along with it. The Boston Ghosts and Gravestones Trolley Tour whisks guests away from the comforts of their daily lives and thrusts them into the mysterious world of the supernatural by taking them to some of the creepiest graveyards around the city. This tour is not for those who are easily frightened. Led by a creepily costumed tour guide, it only takes place in the dark of night. People with a penchant for dark stories will love this experience. And, according to past reviews, the guides are one of the best parts of the tour.
As one previous guest wrote on Tripadvisor, "The guides on the tour were amazing! They made everything spooky and fun! Stayed in character and mixed lots of history with dark humor." Another similarly raved, "All the staff arrive in costume and character! The guide was in costume and character and she was FABULOUS!! Even the trolley is decorated perfectly!! This tour includes history of Boston and all things that happened in the cemeteries! This tour so just so FUN!!"
Sacramento Ghosts: Gunslingers and Ghouls Tour — Sacramento, California
Sacramento, California is one of the most mysterious cities in the United States. Because of the city's historical gold rush, many dreamers have made their fortunes there — while others have succumbed to unspeakable tragedies. The Gunslingers and Ghouls Tour by Sacramento Ghosts seeks to shed light on these terrible tales by taking visitors to some of the creepiest corners in town. Underground tunnels, old steamboats, and abandoned trains are all part of the tour. A pit stop at a historic saloon helps visitors dive fully into the spooky vibes surrounding California's long-lost Wild West.
Overall, this tour appeals to a wide range of audiences. It is so popular, in fact, that it is ranked #2 for Tripadvisor's Tours and Activities in Sacramento. That being said, nobody will enjoy this as much as ghost chasers will. One previous guest remarked, "Awesome tour love it and will do it again. Me and my friend had a great time and even did the extended tour. I rented the EMF device and got a little action around the tunnels." Another added, "The EMF readers were fun to use, they spiked many times when stories were being shared, a lot when the main character wasn't the nicest."
New Orleans Premiere Ghost, Voodoo, and Vampire tour — New Orleans, LA
New Orleans has long been a city to strike one's imagination. With its historical French corner, lavish old mansions, and iconic Mardi Gras festivities, it is one of the most interesting places in the continental U.S. That being said, New Orleans has one of the darkest histories in the country, once serving as the North American center for human trafficking and slavery. Folks who want to learn about the ghosts of New Orleans' past should definitely sign up for the Premiere Ghost, Voodoo, and Vampire tour. The experience will help visitors discover the city's history of hauntings, true crime, and murder.
One of the guests' favorite parts of this tour was the guides' incredible storytelling abilities. One prior visitor called their guide "super knowledgeable about New Orleans, funny and a great storyteller. Her tour was mostly ghost stories with a touch of voodoo and vampire stuff." A second one marveled at the guide's ability to keep everyone interested, writing, "Nikki was a great tour guide! My whole family including two teenage boys had a fun time. We love the stories and we loved Nikki's charisma and character and style. I would totally book this again."
Spellbound Tours — Salem, Massachusetts
Salem, Massachusetts is another American city with a shockingly tragic history. Back in the 1600s, the residents of this town executed 19 innocent people on charges of witchcraft. Since then, Salem has garnered a reputation for being one of the most haunted places in the United States. Visitors looking to learn more about the town's alleged paranormal activities should consider booking an experience with Spellbound Tours. Led by local historians and supernatural experts, these tours give guests a good grasp of Salem's real past as well as its potential present hauntings. Although many tourists enjoy October visits, the best time to visit Salem is in the off-season.
Guests love Spellbound Tours for its entertainment factor. As one satisfied traveler wrote on Google, "This was the best tour we've taken in Salem! Mike is a knowledgeable guide and captivating story teller that kept our family of 4 intrigued for 1.5 hours — which can be a challenge with 2 teenagers!" Another apparently agreed, writing, "Our tour guide, Dr. Vitka, was one of the best storytellers we've ever encountered."
Ghost Town and Gold Mine tour — Las Vegas, Nevada
What better way to celebrate the Halloween season than by visiting an actual ghost town? The Ghost Town and Gold Mine tour by iTravel USA picks guests up in Las Vegas, Nevada and whisks them away to an abandoned gold mine now known as Nelson's Ghost Town. Although this tour does not actively seek out paranormal activity, visitors do not need to search hard for a bit of ghostly energy. With empty mine shafts, barren landscapes, and abandoned houses galore, Nelson's is easily one of the most spooky spots in the whole Wild West.
Visitors who have previously partaken in the Ghost Town and Gold Mine tour adore the uniqueness of the experience. "Our tour guide, Jay, was fantastic. The gold mine was so cool! The scenery was fantastic. I would beyond do this again," wrote one enthusiastic guest. "We learned so much on our tour. So many beautiful sites! The next time we go to Vegas we are definitely going to book this tour again," shared another.
Dark Philly Adult Night Tour — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Some ghost tours are so spooky that it's best not to bring any children along. One such experience is the Dark Philly Adult Night Tour in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Described as "R-rated" on its TripAdvisor page, this tour strictly prohibits any under 18s from joining in on the fun. With chilling tales of vampires, ghosts, and even true crime, this tour is downright terrifying. As scary as many of the stories truly are, guests seem to enjoy the experience — with 99% recommending it to other travelers.
Highlights include a deep dive into the grislier side of American history. "This tour was amazing! Learned a lot about the history of the city of Philadelphia, but more importantly the United States. Plenty of hidden gems and unearthed information that will be sure to surprise and enlighten," commented one previous guest. "We got a look behind the spooky and sultry side of early Philadelphia and it felt like we were there, living the stories," wrote another.
Methodology
To compile this list of the scariest ghost tours in the United States, we looked for tours that blended real, historical stories with a strong spook factor. Rather than select tours that generated horror for the sake of horror, we focused on experiences that also provided guests a good deal of local knowledge — no matter how scary it might be. In order to accomplish this, we opted for tours led primarily by historians, journalists, and paranormal experts. We also paid close attention to traveler reviews in order to get a good idea of which tours people found informative — and which ones people found to be dull.
We were also careful to choose cities located all across the United States. Although we were not able to cover all 50 states, we did want to recommend tours across the lower 48. The Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast were all covered. We were also sure to include tours from Texas, California, and the Wild West.