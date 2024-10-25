The Most Horrifying Ghost Tours Across America

Spooky season is officially upon us, and while many travelers are busy putting together their fall bucket lists, others are on the lookout for the most haunted spots in the United States. The most fearless among us might be planning a trip to one of America's best haunted hotels, while the most adventuresome are likely packing their bags for a spooky national park hike. History buffs, meanwhile, might be wondering where they can get their phantom fix — all while learning a thing or two about the true crimes that have rattled some of the most popular destinations in the U.S. Luckily, we've got you covered.

As travel writers and history lovers ourselves, we set off to research some of the best ghost tours around. After doing a deep dive into Reddit and comparing hundreds of online reviews, we have narrowed this list down to 12 tours in key American cities. Whether you're into gangsters, brewers, or the history of the Wild West, there's a ghost tour that will take you back in time and bring you face-to-face with the horrors of the past.