What Flight Attendants Know About Airplane Bathrooms That You Don't

It's probably safe to say that no one looks forward to using the bathroom on an airplane. Typically referred to as the lavatory (or lav), airplane bathrooms can be uncomfortable for a number of reasons, ranging from size to varying levels of cleanliness, and although some passengers may try to hold it on shorter flights in favor of using the restrooms in the airport, everyone knows that when you've got to go, you've got to go.

I've worked as a flight attendant for a major airline for nearly 10 years, and one of the first things I had to get over was attempting to avoid the lav. One of the biggest drawbacks to being a flight attendant is spending up to 18 hours a day on duty. We often don't get the opportunity to leave the plane in between flights, making the act of getting comfortable with the uncomfortable an immediate necessity.

As I've spent more time in airplane bathrooms than the average person ever will, I can speak to the top questions we get asked pretty frequently — yes, sometimes people try to join the Mile High Club in there, but I certainly wouldn't recommend it. No, the waste is not released into the air. It travels through pipes into a tank that is drained once the plane is back on the ground. Yes, using the bathroom barefoot is one of the top things flight attendants hate to see, because, no, the liquid gathering on the ground is likely not water (it's probably urine). But one thing you probably don't know is that your time in the lavatory is not as private as you think it is. In fact, flight attendants can enter any time, even if you've locked the door, for one very important reason.