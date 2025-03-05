Samantha Brown Says This Quick, Easy Stop Is The Best Way To Taste Regional Food On A Road Trip

Taking a road trip can be the perfect family bonding experience. You throw the essentials into a car, buckle the kids in the back, and set off for an adventure. It doesn't matter if you plan a storied U.S. road trip to hit all the famous landmarks or simply a short jaunt to see family two states over. Road trips are something travel expert Samantha Brown knows all about. In fact, she's got some great advice on how to sample some regional food on your road trip, and it's far simpler than researching the best restaurants in each town you pass. A fun way to experience local eats is to stop at regional gas stations and convenience stores along your route. The expert says, "It's an efficient way of getting to check out the 'regional food' without taking long detours," (via Travel and Leisure). For example, you should stop by Sheetz or Wawa on the east coast, Buc-ee's and Raceways in the south, or Wally's in the midwest.

Of course, you're not going to find fancy food in most of these places, but it's a great way to get a feel for a region. You might even find a new item before it hits the mass market. For instance, the ice cream and dairy brand Turkey Hill started selling items in local convenience stores in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in the 1980s, and nowadays, you can find it all over. It's also likely that you're going to have an easier time finding something to snack on if you're traveling with kids who may not be particularly interested in sitting down for a formal meal.