Samantha Brown Says This Quick, Easy Stop Is The Best Way To Taste Regional Food On A Road Trip
Taking a road trip can be the perfect family bonding experience. You throw the essentials into a car, buckle the kids in the back, and set off for an adventure. It doesn't matter if you plan a storied U.S. road trip to hit all the famous landmarks or simply a short jaunt to see family two states over. Road trips are something travel expert Samantha Brown knows all about. In fact, she's got some great advice on how to sample some regional food on your road trip, and it's far simpler than researching the best restaurants in each town you pass. A fun way to experience local eats is to stop at regional gas stations and convenience stores along your route. The expert says, "It's an efficient way of getting to check out the 'regional food' without taking long detours," (via Travel and Leisure). For example, you should stop by Sheetz or Wawa on the east coast, Buc-ee's and Raceways in the south, or Wally's in the midwest.
Of course, you're not going to find fancy food in most of these places, but it's a great way to get a feel for a region. You might even find a new item before it hits the mass market. For instance, the ice cream and dairy brand Turkey Hill started selling items in local convenience stores in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in the 1980s, and nowadays, you can find it all over. It's also likely that you're going to have an easier time finding something to snack on if you're traveling with kids who may not be particularly interested in sitting down for a formal meal.
How to have a great road trip while trying regional food
Some road trip convenience stores actually have larger meals if that's what you're looking for. You may want to find EddieWorld, which is plugged as the largest gas station in California and is easily spottable by its giant ice cream sundae building. You can also try Boise Stage Stop in Idaho, a truck stop with a steakhouse and a stagecoach outside. These stores are more than just spots for food — they have a playful, kitschy feel, which you can keep going by taking breaks at America's unique roadside stops, like Pops 66 Soda Ranch in Oklahoma, Carhenge in Nebraska, or the Cabazon Dinosaurs in California.
Another tip that can really help you while you're between regional food stops is making sure you have snacks in the car. Brown suggests taking peanut butter on a road trip in case anyone gets hangry. The beauty of road trips is the fact that you're making do with what's around you and taking some time to enjoy your surroundings, whatever they are. Nothing has to be fancy because, in the end, it's really more about spending time with family and friends. So, pack your comfiest travel clothes, get some toys and games, and head out to explore the country's unique regional offerings.