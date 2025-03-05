Skip Australia's Over-Touristed Islands For This Wildly Underrated Great Barrier Reef Archipelago
Though Australia's pristine, enormous coastline can seem daunting to travelers determined to find Australia's top island and coastal getaways, there is one island group visitors flock to. Considered to be some of the most beautiful islands in the world, the glorious sands of the Whitsundays are scattered through the heart of the gargantuan Great Barrier Reef. However, the archipelago's abject beauty and access to the natural world wonder has contributed to its becoming the most over-touristed region in all of Australia. It hosts about half of all the Great Barrier Reef's annual tourism. Though many of the 74 remote and tough-to-access islands remain untouched, popular spots like Whitehaven Beach and Tongue Point are facing potential tourism caps to prevent environmental damage that can incur as a consequence of overtourism.
So, if you're looking for an idyllic Great Barrier Reef island without crowds, set your sights slightly further south. Head to the Keppel Islands. Sitting off Queensland's quiet coast, the smaller 18-island archipelago is almost entirely oriented around the tourist-friendly Great Keppel in the center. Attracting less than a 10th of the amount of visitors that crowd the Whitsundays, you have a good chance of having pristine patches of the national park's walkways and reefs to yourself.
Its undeserved lack of tourist attention doesn't make it any trickier to access. You can take a 30-minute ferry from Rosslyn Bay Harbour on the Capricorn Coast. The marina is 45 minutes from Rockhampton, whose airport connects to other major Australian hubs.
Dive into the lively underwater world of the Great Barrier Reef at the Keppel Islands
Situated in the Southern Great Barrier Reef, the Keppel Islands are wrapped in colorful reef corals teeming with marine life. It's no surprise that some of the archipelago's best activities take place under the water. Within the world's largest coral reef system, you'll have a chance to spot the gliding rays, meandering turtles, and the massive Maori wrasse that encircle the islands.
Rent some snorkel equipment and lather on the coral-safe sunscreen (a packing essential for travelers who know how to snorkel around coral reefs safely) before setting out for Monkey Beach. Setting off from this serene stretch of white sand, you're just a short swim away from the Great Barrier Reef. With 38 species of coral underlying the cyan seas, it's a frequent haunt of hawksbill turtles and schools of technicolor tropical fish.
Multi-destination snorkeling tours are popular on Great Keppel. It's worth it to explore the area with a dedicated guide for added ease. You'll also have the chance to take an eco-tour or ranger-guided excursion, where you'll learn about the science behind the reef and the conservation efforts to protect the iconic destination that's slowly being destroyed by climate change.
PADI-certified divers can take part in a more hands-on reef restoration tour. These teach travelers about the eco project as they assist researchers in conducting surveys of the coral, all while keeping an eye out for the friendly dugongs, turtles, nudibranchs, and sweetlips that share the reef.
Trails, endemic animals, and secluded beaches on Great Keppel Island
Swathed in viridescent forest, the unspoiled interior of Great Keppel Island is intersected by bushwalking trails. These crisscrossing routes through the rugged national park landscape lead out to the 17 beaches that fringe the island, including cloistered coves and coral-coated sea beds. About 90% of the island is designated as bushland, a term cherished by Australians that's assigned to verdant lands alive with endemic flora and fauna. Pack your beach-ready flip flops and hiking shoes, as many of the best trails on the island traverse both sub-tropical forest and sandy shores.
The Monkey Point Walk takes you out to the fringes of the Barrier Reef on Monkey Beach. It's an important route across the island, traversed by the Woppaburra people for centuries and a popular option for hikers prepared for a moderately challenging trek. Though the 2.4-mile trail takes about 1.5 hours to complete and only scales 500 feet of elevation gain, the terrain can be tricky and travelers should stick to the boardwalk wherever possible. In general, you should always stick to the path on the island — otherwise, you risk disturbing turtle nests or rousing the attention of snakes that slither under the bush.
Alternatively, you can overlook the ivory sand beaches and coral-shaded seas by ascending the Keppel Bay Lookout Trail. This uphill passage from Fisherman's Beach culminates with panoramic views over Great Keppel, Mazie Bay, and other northern islands.