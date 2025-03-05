Skip Australia's Over-Touristed Islands For This Wildly Underrated Great Barrier Reef Archipelago

Though Australia's pristine, enormous coastline can seem daunting to travelers determined to find Australia's top island and coastal getaways, there is one island group visitors flock to. Considered to be some of the most beautiful islands in the world, the glorious sands of the Whitsundays are scattered through the heart of the gargantuan Great Barrier Reef. However, the archipelago's abject beauty and access to the natural world wonder has contributed to its becoming the most over-touristed region in all of Australia. It hosts about half of all the Great Barrier Reef's annual tourism. Though many of the 74 remote and tough-to-access islands remain untouched, popular spots like Whitehaven Beach and Tongue Point are facing potential tourism caps to prevent environmental damage that can incur as a consequence of overtourism.

So, if you're looking for an idyllic Great Barrier Reef island without crowds, set your sights slightly further south. Head to the Keppel Islands. Sitting off Queensland's quiet coast, the smaller 18-island archipelago is almost entirely oriented around the tourist-friendly Great Keppel in the center. Attracting less than a 10th of the amount of visitors that crowd the Whitsundays, you have a good chance of having pristine patches of the national park's walkways and reefs to yourself.

Its undeserved lack of tourist attention doesn't make it any trickier to access. You can take a 30-minute ferry from Rosslyn Bay Harbour on the Capricorn Coast. The marina is 45 minutes from Rockhampton, whose airport connects to other major Australian hubs.