Iconic Destinations Slowly Being Destroyed By Climate Change

Permeating every aspect of life in every country on Earth, the effects of climate change are already devastating. In the U.S. alone, rising temperatures have been responsible for billions of dollars of damage, the displacement of millions, and the deaths of thousands in 2024. Things are expected to get worse, and many glorious areas of natural beauty favored by tourists are set to face total destruction in the foreseeable future.

While it may seem too massive a problem for the tourism industry to confront directly, the funds travelers bring to individual nations can stir their governments into action. Several of the world's best tourism destinations have already made great strides in combating the first wave of climate change consequences, spurred on by the risk of losing out on essential tourism investment. The Great Barrier Reef, Australia's natural wonder of the world, has seen its coral bleached by record heat and its marine life migrate to cooler climes. Though the effect on the reef has been catastrophic, Australia took immediate action, launching a restoration project of unprecedented size and encouraging tourists to take part in the task. Another oft-cited victim of rising tides is the island-borne city of Venice, where the ancient canals have begun to burst their bounds. Facing the fate of the fabled Atlantis as early as 2150, the sinking city installed a system of gates and barriers which has quelled, for now, the rising tides.

So, it is possible that you won't have to plan a farewell tour of the world's glaciers, reefs, islands, and forests on a "last chance tourism" trip, as long as more of the world's iconic destinations follow suit and take immediate action to stem the surge of climate catastrophe before it's too late. But for now, there are still several spots that are slowly being destroyed by climate change.