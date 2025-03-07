7 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Stay In A Hostel
Whether you're a young person trying to figure out how to travel on a shoestring budget or a seasoned traveler looking to engage with their destination while meeting new people from all around the world, a hostel can be a perfect fit. Although the idea of staying in a bunk bed in a shared dorm might seem intimidating at first, hostels can provide a unique opportunity to relax, make friends, and explore your chosen city while saving a lot of money.
If you come prepared, know what to expect, choose the right hostel with the right vibe, and take advantage of everything it has to offer, these budget-friendly spots can make your trip a truly memorable one. Just note that you shouldn't just pick the cheapest one without dropping its address into a mapping app and seeing how far it is from the most important spots on your itinerary.
While there are a lot of practical tips that will make your hostel stay a good one, the most essential piece of advice when staying in a hostel is to remain open to new experiences. You can definitely use your hostel as nothing more than a home base to drop your bag, have a quick shower, and get some sleep before heading out. However, if you're open to it, the amenities hostels offer can make your trip easier and more enjoyable. Plus, their common areas and shared spaces provide a unique opportunity to socialize with other adventurous travelers. Here are eight ways to make the most of your stay in a hostel.
Get up early for breakfast
Some hostels put on a big spread with fresh pastries, fruit, coffee, cereal, and orange juice. If you arrive too late, you may find that all the tastiest food has already been eaten. Unfortunately, you might be shocked at what is "too late" when it comes to hostel breakfasts. Individual hostels have different breakfast hours, but most start serving food around 7 a.m.
At many hostels, you'll find that the price of your room (or bed) includes a complimentary breakfast. If that's the case, you should definitely take advantage of it — after all, you already paid for it! If your particular hostel charges for breakfast, you might still want to consider it. It's usually fairly inexpensive, at least when compared to sit-down meals in major tourist areas, and is convenient for a quick bite before you head out to start sightseeing. If you're looking to meet new people, engage with fellow travelers, or just people-watch, the breakfast room and the communal tables that often come with it are the perfect place.
Some budget-conscious travelers still choose the "no breakfast" room option when booking online, which is often significantly cheaper. (As a bonus, if you do accidentally sleep through breakfast, at least you didn't pay for it!) Nevertheless, if you change your mind and still want to snag some hostel breakfast, you may be able to pay for it — possibly even at a lower rate — on the day of.
Pack everything you'll need for a shower
Staying in a hostel might be a barebones experience at times, but what it can definitely provide you with is a roof over your head, a bed, and a place to take a shower. While you almost certainly have already paid for the right to use the showers by booking a bed, some essentials for a satisfying, clean experience may not be available without an extra fee. The number one thing you may want to pack is a towel. While some hostels provide them for free, many expect you to rent towels for the duration of your stay. If you don't have one in your backpack, you might end up paying $5 for the privilege of being able to dry off.
There are several different options when it comes to showers in hostels. You might have a shower in your room, or you might be using a shared shower room, either with a single shower or with stalls for many guests to shower at once. There are plenty of gross spots in hotels that you shouldn't be touching, and that can go double for hostels since there won't necessarily be a cleaner coming in and cleaning the shower between you and the previous guest. To avoid getting foot fungus, consider packing flip flops or shower shoes. You probably will also want to bring your own body wash, shampoo, and conditioner. Although some hostels do provide in-wall dispersers, there's no guarantee.
Store your luggage before or after your stay
If you arrive at your destination at 6 a.m., chances are you won't be able to check into your hostel right away. Likewise, if your departure isn't until after 9 p.m., you may need to book an extra night to keep your dorm bed past the usual afternoon checkout. However, that doesn't mean you have to lug your bags around all day. Generally, your hostel will be happy to let you store your bags if you ask at the front desk.
Exactly how safe it is to store your luggage depends on what the particular facility offers. Some have personal lockers (which you may or may not have to pay for) — these will keep your things pretty safe. Others provide a storage room where you and other guests can keep your belongings, but it may or may not be locked. Some will just let you leave your bags in the lobby but won't make any guarantees about their safety.
Fortunately, there are ways to keep your belongings safe while backpacking that you can take advantage of. The simplest option is to pack a cable lock and make sure that all your things are secured so no opportunistic thief can just sling your backpack over their shoulder and walk out.
Choose a hostel with the kind of culture that appeals to you
If you've stayed at a few hostels, you've likely noticed they come in different types — reading reviews before booking is a must to find the right fit for you. Some hostels have a reputation for being the place where wild nights start and end. A party hostel, for example, usually involves many social events, entertainment spaces, and maybe even a resident DJ. If you're looking for a place to stay that will send you and your new friends to some of the area's most exciting clubs, a party hostel is for you. But if you prefer an early night so that you can wake up refreshed for exploring, the constant noise might leave you frustrated.
Some hostels may not have the college frat energy of a party dorm but still feature social events you can attend if you're staying there (sometimes even for free). If you want to engage with the community and make new friends, choosing one that offers group hikes, cooking classes, or movie nights might be the perfect fit. If you are a woman and feel more comfortable staying with other women, you could seek out women-only hostels. Members of the LGBTQ+ community might be interested in staying in a hostel that advertises itself as queer-friendly — especially when traveling to destinations where inclusivity isn't the norm.
Use the hostel kitchen
Most people stay in hostels because they want to save money, and many hostel guests enjoy the sense of community and the chance to make new friends. One of the best ways to accomplish both is to cook there if your hostel has a kitchen. Cooking your own food is often more affordable than eating out, especially if you're going to be traveling to more expensive destinations, like Europe or the United States. Cooking in a hostel kitchen also gives you the unique opportunity to share meals with other travelers. You might even learn some new recipes and cooking techniques!
You'll want to stop by the nearest supermarket and pick up everything you need to make your favorite quick meal. In general, hostel kitchens are stocked with essentials like cookware, dinnerware, and cutlery. However, there probably won't be any ingredients available for you to use unless fellow travelers were kind enough to leave behind ones that they couldn't finish before the end of their stay. To make new friends, try spending time in the kitchen before mealtimes — cooking, chatting, and sharing ingredients can be a great way to connect. If you'd rather have some privacy, though, try to go at less popular times.
Do a load of laundry
The ability to do laundry on a trip can be a game-changer because it enables you to pack fewer clothes. A lighter bag, or fewer bags altogether, can make a huge difference in the price of your flight (not to mention your back!). There are many tips for doing laundry in a hotel, but luckily, when you stay in a hostel, you don't need to worry about washing your clothes in the bathroom sink.
Most hostels have laundry rooms that you can use for a fee. If the laundry is self-service, it's likely a coin-operated washer and dryer, so make sure to bring some coins in the local currency.
In some cases, hostels offer laundry services that take your clothes, wash them, and bring them back dried and folded for you. Typically, you pay by weight for these services, so consider prioritizing your most worn clothes if you are on a tight budget. You should know that it could take a while for your clothes to get back to you (sometimes over 24 hours), so if you're only staying for a night or two, clarify this at the front desk when you check in.
Decide how much privacy you want
When you picture a hostel, you probably imagine rows of bunk beds that you share with your fellow travelers — but you don't have to share a room with strangers if that makes you uncomfortable. Some hostels offer dorm rooms, but there is a lot of variation from one establishment to another. In some, people of all genders sleep in mixed rooms, but if you are a woman, there could be an option to stay in a dorm exclusively with other women. Some hostels provide heavy curtains around the beds, making them feel more private, while others have individual pods. Check out photos of the dorms your hostel offers before making a decision.
Although it is generally more expensive than a shared dorm, you can book a private room if that's an option at your hostel. Some of these have two sets of twin beds or bunk beds (so if you're traveling with friends, you can still stay together), while others feature just one double bed so you can stay alone or with a partner. It might add a little to your budget, but if you want the comfort and privacy of a hotel and the social aspects of a hostel, this can be the best of both worlds.