One Of Hawaii's Unique, Breathtaking Beaches Is Probably Best To Steer Clear Of

Hawaii has no shortage of beautiful beaches — and some even have black, green, and red sand. It makes sense that you'd want to visit some of these unique spots, and even more so if they tend to be a bit off the beaten path and hidden from many tourists. However, there is one red sand beach that, while breathtaking, is better experienced through pictures online than trying to get there. This place is on the eastern side of the Hawaiian island of Maui, and it's known as Red Sand Beach, or Kaihalulu Beach. The short hike to get to the shore is a pretty dangerous trek. The beach is accessible by trail near the Hāna Ball Park and Community Center, but this quarter-mile hike downhill is very steep, and gets even steeper as you get close to the beach. In addition, the ground is loose, making it easy to slip. One reviewer on TripAdvisor said of the hike, "The trail is VERY slippery and narrow. The cinders all over the smooth rocks make it like walking on ball bearings ... I wouldn't advise anyone do this."

If you do choose to go, there are some rocks right offshore that create a small, calm area to swim, but in addition to the danger of actually getting down to the beach, there are no lifeguards on duty. That means if anything happens, it can be difficult to get help. Plus, you're going to have to get back up when you decide to leave. Parking is also limited, and while you're doing your best to navigate the path, you can get a ticket if you park illegally.