Nestled Among The Arkansas Hills Is An Underrated State Park With Trails, Lakes, Wildlife, And Waterfalls
Arkansas is known for its stunning landscapes, from the rugged Ozarks to the crystal-clear waters of its incredible lakes and rivers. While Hot Springs National Park is one of the state's unique landmarks, Arkansas has plenty of hidden gems that offer just as much natural beauty minus the heavy crowds. One such hidden treasure is Lake Catherine State Park, which is tucked away in the Ouachita Mountains. This peaceful retreat is a must-visit destination for nature lovers looking to explore quiet and serene hiking trails, sparkling lakes, and breathtaking waterfalls and explore the diverse wildlife.
There are so many activities at this hidden location, making it a little-known national park that's nevertheless perfect for families. You can kayak as the sun begins to rise, hike through wooden trails to reach a secluded waterfall, or even spot bald eagles soaring in the sky. Because of all this and so much more, Lake Catherine is a must-visit destination in Arkansas. It's only 30 minutes from the popular Hot Springs National Park and about an hour away from Little Rock, making it an easy drive to add to your Arkansas trip.
Explore the scenic trails and hidden waterfalls around Lake Catherine State Park
Hiking is one of the great outdoor adventures to do when visiting this area. Lake Catherine State Park offers several well-maintained trails that pass through forests and rocky bluffs and even along the lake's edge, making for a spectacular sight. The most famous trail is the Falls Branch Trail, which is a 1.7-mile loop that opens the way to a magical waterfall tucked away in the deep woods. Be sure to make the most out of your hike by starting early in the morning to enjoy the cooler temperatures and fewer crowds. If you're lucky enough to hike after heavy rain, you'll get to experience the Falls Branch Waterfall flow at its strongest and most beautiful. Just remember to wear sturdy water-resistant hiking boots such as these Timberland Waterproof Hiking Boots, as the trail can get muddy and slippery.
During the spring, there are hidden wildflowers in full bloom bursting with colors of purple, white, and red, so be sure to look out for them as they are a magnificent sight to witness. These beauties can be found particularly along the Dam Mountain Trail. Other must-see trails to experience are the Horseshoe Mountain Trail, which offers incredible views that are not to be missed, or the Slunger Creek Nature Trail, which is an easy family-friendly walk that is perfect for spotting wildlife.
Explore the lake adventures: fishing, boating and swimming
Not only are the calm, crystal-clear waters at Lake Catherine the perfect setting for riding a boat or swimming, but the lake also is filled with bass, crappie, and catfish, making it a hotspot for fishing. When the weather is nice, it is a great opportunity to rent a kayak or paddleboard and explore the transparent waters. There are also other water sports such as wakeboarding, water skiing, kneeboarding, and tubing for those seeking water adventures. If you'd like to fish, the best place to do that is near the dam area, where it is easy to find bass and catfish in the early morning or late evening.
The water is amazing to swim in, but Arkansas' secret cove near the Falls Branch Trailhead is where the locals like to head for a quieter, secluded dip in the lake. To make your lake adventure even more special, you can pack a picnic for the lakeside pavilions, as these areas offer beautiful views of the water and make for a great lunch spot after a morning of hiking, boating, or fishing.
Best time and tips for wildlife watching
This destination is a great place for wildlife enthusiasts, as it is possible to encounter bald eagles, white-tailed deer, squirrels, many bird species, and even a fox here and there. If you're interested in wildlife photography, your best bet is the wooded trails and quiet coves, as they provide the serenity and atmosphere that these wild animals love.
Your best chances to spot wildlife will be during the early mornings or late evenings, especially if you're hoping to encounter deer or eagles. To capture the eagles nesting high in the trees, make sure to bring a pair of binoculars such as Tasco 8x42 binoculars. It is also possible to find otters near the boats, as these playful animals like to fish near the marina at dusk.
While the lake makes for an exciting day trip, it is also possible to stay overnight, as there are several accommodation options in the area such as cabins, campsites, and even fully equipped yurts. Because the cabins overlooking the lake fill up so fast, be sure to reserve months in advance. The park's yurts offer heating, cooling, and cozy beds, making them an ideal accommodation option for those who appreciate nature but prefer a little extra comfort.