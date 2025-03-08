Nestled Among The Arkansas Hills Is An Underrated State Park With Trails, Lakes, Wildlife, And Waterfalls

Arkansas is known for its stunning landscapes, from the rugged Ozarks to the crystal-clear waters of its incredible lakes and rivers. While Hot Springs National Park is one of the state's unique landmarks, Arkansas has plenty of hidden gems that offer just as much natural beauty minus the heavy crowds. One such hidden treasure is Lake Catherine State Park, which is tucked away in the Ouachita Mountains. This peaceful retreat is a must-visit destination for nature lovers looking to explore quiet and serene hiking trails, sparkling lakes, and breathtaking waterfalls and explore the diverse wildlife.

There are so many activities at this hidden location, making it a little-known national park that's nevertheless perfect for families. You can kayak as the sun begins to rise, hike through wooden trails to reach a secluded waterfall, or even spot bald eagles soaring in the sky. Because of all this and so much more, Lake Catherine is a must-visit destination in Arkansas. It's only 30 minutes from the popular Hot Springs National Park and about an hour away from Little Rock, making it an easy drive to add to your Arkansas trip.