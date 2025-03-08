Why You Should Not Talk To Flight Attendants When They Are In Their Jump Seats
One of the best parts of being a flight attendant is the opportunity to interact with different kinds of people on a daily basis. While there may be a laundry list of things flight attendants wish passengers would stop doing, the vast majority of people are a pleasure to have on board. Hundreds of passengers pass through the aircrafts we oversee every day, and it's not uncommon for both first-timers as well as seasoned fliers to shoot us a question or two. I've been a flight attendant for going on 10 years, and I wouldn't recommend this career path to anyone who doesn't enjoy chatting with strangers. That being said, there is a good time and a bad time for small talk with your crew.
Flight attendants will always do their best to ensure you have a comfortable flight, but believe it or not, that's not the primary component of their job. First and foremost, we're present for safety, and there are specific circumstances during which we should not be interrupted — specifically while we're performing essential safety functions. These critical tasks typically occur during takeoff and landing or if the flight experiences an unplanned event, such as turbulence or a medical emergency.
It's easy to assume that once your flight attendant is seated, they can kick back and relax until the plane is in the air or until the wheels touch down again, but it's actually the very opposite. Strapping into the jump seat is a sure-fire visual cue that the flight is about to enter a very important safety phase, so although it may look like we're not doing anything, that couldn't be further from the truth. Read on to learn why starting a conversation with your flight attendant while they're buckled in isn't a good idea.
When and why do flight attendants sit down?
You may have noticed that flight attendants tend to move around the cabin while the seatbelt sign is on, even though passengers are not supposed to do the same. Flight attendants are trained to get out of the jump seats once the plane has reached 10,000 feet in the air, so if we're seated, you definitely should be too.
It's generally held knowledge in the aviation industry that takeoff and landing are the most critical phases of flight and likely the only times you'll see your flight attendants strapped in on a routine basis. So, what do we mean by a critical phase of flight? The disturbing reason flight attendants dim plane lights during landing has to do with your eyes adjusting in the event of an unplanned incident, which is most likely to occur during takeoff and landing. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), between 2005 and 2023, more than half of all aviation accidents occurred during the landing phase, and although takeoff did come in second, it only accounted for 8.5% of accidents during the same time period (via Simple Flying).
It stands to reason that if most accidents occur during takeoff and landing, that's also when evacuations may become necessary. Flight attendants are trained to get everyone off the aircraft in a matter of minutes, but evacuation procedures vary based on both aircraft type and flight attendant position, making it necessary for your crew to mentally review this information each and every time they fly. It's a good rule of thumb that if a flight attendant is fully strapped into their jump seat, it's not a good time to chat because they're probably going over how to save your life in the event of an emergency.
When is the best time to chat with a flight attendant?
If you've ever been mid-flight and headed to the bathroom on an airplane, you've probably seen the flight attendants taking a few moments for themselves after completing the inflight service. With limited space, no designated break area, and the need to work in close quarters, flight attendants often have no choice but to rest on the jump seat. Interrupting a flight attendant perched on the jump seat at cruising altitude while trying to eat their lunch may not be ideal, but it's not unacceptable. If you need something urgently, we're there to assist.
There are certain things that flight attendants always notice, and that includes a nervous passenger or someone who may need a little extra help. We aim to make all flights as comfortable as possible, and if you would like another drink or need information regarding how much time you'll have to make your connection, don't hesitate to ring that call button — that's what it's there for.
Passengers look to the crew not just for guidance but also for entertainment, so the questions I get on a daily basis run the gamut from personal to practical. Some people want to know how long I've held the job or how many flights I work on a daily basis, while others are simply looking for the flight time or what terminal and gate we'll be landing at when we reach our destination. Whether it's small talk or pertinent travel info, it's very common for passengers to attempt to engage with busy flight attendants, so just be mindful of the fact that we're almost always multi-tasking. A little patience goes a long way, and your crew will thank you for it with a smile (and possibly an extra snack) as soon as they can.