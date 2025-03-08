Why You Should Not Talk To Flight Attendants When They Are In Their Jump Seats

One of the best parts of being a flight attendant is the opportunity to interact with different kinds of people on a daily basis. While there may be a laundry list of things flight attendants wish passengers would stop doing, the vast majority of people are a pleasure to have on board. Hundreds of passengers pass through the aircrafts we oversee every day, and it's not uncommon for both first-timers as well as seasoned fliers to shoot us a question or two. I've been a flight attendant for going on 10 years, and I wouldn't recommend this career path to anyone who doesn't enjoy chatting with strangers. That being said, there is a good time and a bad time for small talk with your crew.

Flight attendants will always do their best to ensure you have a comfortable flight, but believe it or not, that's not the primary component of their job. First and foremost, we're present for safety, and there are specific circumstances during which we should not be interrupted — specifically while we're performing essential safety functions. These critical tasks typically occur during takeoff and landing or if the flight experiences an unplanned event, such as turbulence or a medical emergency.

It's easy to assume that once your flight attendant is seated, they can kick back and relax until the plane is in the air or until the wheels touch down again, but it's actually the very opposite. Strapping into the jump seat is a sure-fire visual cue that the flight is about to enter a very important safety phase, so although it may look like we're not doing anything, that couldn't be further from the truth. Read on to learn why starting a conversation with your flight attendant while they're buckled in isn't a good idea.