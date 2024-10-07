Flight Attendants Always Notice These Things About You When You're On A Plane

Between packing and making sure you aren't late, you probably don't spend much time thinking about a flight attendant's impression of you. So, it may come as a surprise to find out that flight attendants notice many details — both big and small. Just as you may make assumptions about a person when you first encounter them, the flight crew tends to notice common mistakes that passengers make, and may act accordingly. Think about it from their perspective. They encounter nearly every personality type imaginable, from chipper families to exhausted business travelers. Add to that a crying child, a nervous flyer, and people who are just impossible to please, and it's easy to understand why flight attendants glean so much based on that first impression.

Whether it's your body language, the way you handle your bag, or how you greet them, these factors can influence the crew's thoughts about you. If you want to be better prepared for your next trip, be mindful of these habits to make sure your flight attendants (and you) have happier flights. Here's what they want you to know about the things that they inevitably notice.