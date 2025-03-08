Frontier's New Routes Open The Door To The Dreamiest Beach Getaways

It's been a long, cold winter, and the weather probably has you longing for warmer climes. But if you just can't wait for the sun to show its face again, then it might be time for a getaway. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL) is already the busiest airport in the world, and it is now the perfect place to fly out of for some affordable sun, sand, and surf, thanks to nine new routes recently announced by budget carrier Frontier Airlines.

Frontier's latest destinations from Atlanta include the tropical paradise island of Aruba, the stunning jungles and beautiful beaches of Honduras, and the glitz and glamor of Palm Beach, Florida, as well as a raft of other domestic vacation spots, including Jacksonville, St. Louis, Fort Myers, Oklahoma City, Kansas City, and Columbus.

James Dempsey, president of Frontier, said in a recent press release: "We are thrilled to partner with the leadership at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to significantly grow our operations and bring more low-cost flight options to Atlanta consumers." These new routes make Frontier the third-largest airline operating out of Atlanta and the fastest-growing U.S. carrier.