Frontier's New Routes Open The Door To The Dreamiest Beach Getaways
It's been a long, cold winter, and the weather probably has you longing for warmer climes. But if you just can't wait for the sun to show its face again, then it might be time for a getaway. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL) is already the busiest airport in the world, and it is now the perfect place to fly out of for some affordable sun, sand, and surf, thanks to nine new routes recently announced by budget carrier Frontier Airlines.
Frontier's latest destinations from Atlanta include the tropical paradise island of Aruba, the stunning jungles and beautiful beaches of Honduras, and the glitz and glamor of Palm Beach, Florida, as well as a raft of other domestic vacation spots, including Jacksonville, St. Louis, Fort Myers, Oklahoma City, Kansas City, and Columbus.
James Dempsey, president of Frontier, said in a recent press release: "We are thrilled to partner with the leadership at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to significantly grow our operations and bring more low-cost flight options to Atlanta consumers." These new routes make Frontier the third-largest airline operating out of Atlanta and the fastest-growing U.S. carrier.
Frontier Airlines' new routes to Honduras and Aruba
Frontier's two new international routes deliver dreamy beach escapes for passengers looking to ditch the cold and get some sun before spring and summer arrive. The new offerings include weekly flights to Oranjestad, Aruba, and three flights a week to San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Aruba is the ultimate choice for a romantic Caribbean getaway, but it is all too often overlooked in favor of the more famous spots in the north and east of the archipelago. With sugar-soft white sand, warm turquoise waters, and exquisite tropical vibes, it promises a spectacular island experience with a surprising Dutch twist. Aruba is actually an autonomous territory of the Netherlands, which means distinctive architecture, some unusual cuisine, and plenty of European influences. The capital, Oranjestad, is filled with art, history, and culture, while the stunning surroundings of Arikok National Park offer fabulous natural beauty to explore if you tire of lazing on a sun-drenched beach all day.
As for Honduras, San Pedro Sula is located in the northwest of the country, close to the border of Belize. From here, travelers can explore some of the most spectacular destinations and attractions that Honduras is known for, including the fascinating and mysterious Mayan ruins at Copán, the spectacular hiking trails in the cloud forest of Cusuoco National Park, and the picture-perfect Caribbean beaches of Tela. It is also a fantastic destination for scuba divers, with the Mesoamerican Reef off Roatan and the secret bioluminescent wonderland of Utila beckoning adventurers.
Domestic bliss in 7 American destinations with Frontier Airlines
Alongside these delightful Caribbean destinations, Frontier is also taking off to an array of new domestic locales. If you are in the mood for a luxe beach vacation without having to bring your passport, then you might want to check out Palm Beach for barrier island beauty and Gilded Age decadence. Jacksonville also boasts miles of impressive beaches but adds in a lively cultural scene, some fantastic museums and galleries, and excellent nightlife. Fort Myers is the gateway to Southwest Florida and is home to some of the best shelling beaches in the country, as well as the historic winter estates of Henry Ford and Thomas Edison.
St. Louis oozes class and historic charm, with its iconic Gateway Arch and quaint paddlewheel ferry boats. It's a superb spot for music lovers too, with some of the best blues (and the best barbecue!) in the U.S. to be found in Soulard. Columbus is another great option for fans of history and culture, thanks to the Columbus Museum of Art and the German Village, a painstakingly restored 19th-century settlement.
Frontier also serves the best of the Midwest. Oklahoma City dishes up heaps of cowboy culture and is a must-visit spot for anyone who wants a taste of life on the great ranches of the West. Kansas City boasts the American Jazz Museum and one of the most successful sports teams in the U.S., the Kansas City Chiefs.