Calm, Clear, Shallow Waters Make This Turks And Caicos Beach An Idyllic Paradise For Families

Nestled in the same swathe of the Caribbean as the Bahamas and Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos is a cluster of over 40 small islands whose sparkling beaches and calm aqua waters are perfect for relaxing sea excursions like snorkeling, paddle boarding, or gliding through mangroves on a see-through kayak. Taylor Bay Beach, which hugs the southwest coast of Providenciales, the main island of this tropical nation and home to Bight Reef, one of the world's best barrier reefs and a snorkeling paradise, is apart from the settlements that carpet the eastern side of the island.

A visit to the locale during low tides reveals intricate patterns on the sand left by gentle rippling waves. Families can rest easy on the shore, as there are typically no undercurrents. The greatest danger is the possible appearance of sea fleas, or biting midges, that can annoy guests in the mornings and evenings.

Only a 15-minute drive from Providenciales International Airport, a scenic route takes you past Five Cays Settlement. This settlement is home to local establishments like Bugaloos Restaurant, a must-visit haunt known for its conch specialties that visitors to Turks and Caicos should know about. Your tranquil oasis awaits down a 400-foot walking path that leads to serene sea and sand, resting between Chalk Sound National Park and Taylor Bay.