The Under-The-Radar Series Of Breathtaking Caribbean Islands That Are Perfect For Laidback Snorkeling Days

Planning a trip to the tropics? Instead of setting your sights on Caribbean tourist magnets like Barbados or Turks and Caicos, veer off the beaten path and uncover one of the best-kept secrets in the West Indies: Îles des Saintes, a breathtaking region along the coast of Guadeloupe. Îles des Saintes, often referred to as Les Saintes, is a French-Caribbean archipelago in south Guadeloupe. It consists of a cluster of small islands surrounded by crystal clear waters teeming with marine life. Les Saintes is nothing short of paradise, complete with exquisite beaches, a unique culture, quaint villages, and some of the best snorkeling spots in Guadeloupe. Whether you're a seasoned snorkeler or a first-timer, the calm waters of Les Saintes offer something for everyone.

The journey to Les Saintes is an adventure in itself. The main access point to the archipelago is a 30-minute ferry ride from Trois-Rivières on Basse-Terre island, or a longer journey from Pointe a Pitre on certain days of the week. You may wish to take a day trip to Les Saintes or plan to stay for a few nights and experience all that it has to offer. If you'd prefer to ride in style, you may be able to charter a boat or a catamaran to Les Saintes. Some tour companies will provide transportation and guided excursions with snorkeling, hiking, and sightseeing around the area.