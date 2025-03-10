The Under-The-Radar Series Of Breathtaking Caribbean Islands That Are Perfect For Laidback Snorkeling Days
Planning a trip to the tropics? Instead of setting your sights on Caribbean tourist magnets like Barbados or Turks and Caicos, veer off the beaten path and uncover one of the best-kept secrets in the West Indies: Îles des Saintes, a breathtaking region along the coast of Guadeloupe. Îles des Saintes, often referred to as Les Saintes, is a French-Caribbean archipelago in south Guadeloupe. It consists of a cluster of small islands surrounded by crystal clear waters teeming with marine life. Les Saintes is nothing short of paradise, complete with exquisite beaches, a unique culture, quaint villages, and some of the best snorkeling spots in Guadeloupe. Whether you're a seasoned snorkeler or a first-timer, the calm waters of Les Saintes offer something for everyone.
The journey to Les Saintes is an adventure in itself. The main access point to the archipelago is a 30-minute ferry ride from Trois-Rivières on Basse-Terre island, or a longer journey from Pointe a Pitre on certain days of the week. You may wish to take a day trip to Les Saintes or plan to stay for a few nights and experience all that it has to offer. If you'd prefer to ride in style, you may be able to charter a boat or a catamaran to Les Saintes. Some tour companies will provide transportation and guided excursions with snorkeling, hiking, and sightseeing around the area.
Everything to know about Îles des Saintes
Les Saintes consists of nine islands in total, however, only two are inhabited: the hiker's paradise of Terre-de-Bas and the bustling island of Terre-de-Haut, a little-known Caribbean gem with one of the world's most beautiful bays. The UNESCO-designated Les Saintes Bay on Terre-de-Haut is truly extraordinary — it was once a battleground between the English and French. History enthusiasts will be enchanted by the ruins at Fort Napoleon, located a short distance from the bay. Both islands are incredibly picturesque, with lush vibrant flora, colorful homes, and of course, outstanding white sand beaches. You're bound to be charmed by the French-Caribbean architecture and way of life. Plus, no visit to Les Saintes is complete without sampling the region's delicacy, a baked tart with fruit filling known as Tourment D'Amour.
To take advantage of all the beauty that Les Saintes has to offer, be sure to visit during Guadeloupe's dry season between December and May. Though you may still enjoy dry and sunny conditions during the rainy season, the risk of hurricanes increases from June to November. When the dry season is in full swing, there's no better time to take advantage of one of Les Saintes' most spectacular experiences: snorkeling.
The best snorkeling spots in Les Saintes
Les Saintes is a hidden gem for snorkeling. One of the best places to explore underwater wonders is Pain de Sucre on Terre-de-Haut. Sheltered from the wind by soaring coconut trees, this tranquil beach boasts calm, translucent water as well as an abundance of aquatic plants and colorful fish. When you're ready to relax, lay out on Pain De Sucre's beautiful golden sand expanse or cool off in the shade of the trees.
Les Saintes is among the most breathtaking destinations to swim with turtles. Guadeloupe is home to several species of sea turtles and protected nesting habitats, ensuring that the population continues to thrive. Petit-Terre Nature Reserve in Les Saintes has incredible snorkeling opportunities. The surrounding waters are full of stunning corals, fish, and plenty of sea turtles. You may also spot sea turtles roaming in the waters of Grand Baie on Terre-de-Bas island.
For an easygoing experience (especially if you have kids), Plage de Pompierre is the place to be. Located on Terre-de-Haut, the crescent shaped beach has calm and shallow water that's safe for kids. The lagoon's soft sand allows you to wade through the water without worrying about rocks. Plus, with crystal-clear visibility, you won't necessarily need a snorkel to catch glimpses of colorful fish. While you're there, you may even spot wild beachgoers like goats and iguanas. Thrill-seeking divers will love Le Sec Pâté, located just off the coast of Les Saintes archipelago. Ranked among the world's best diving sites, Le Sec Pâté is an underwater mountain which serves as a habitat for rare fish like the Royal Angelfish.