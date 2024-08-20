The Little-Known Caribbean Gem Rated As One Of The World's Most Beautiful Bays
Bays are the best. Sheltered from the open sea, they often contain some of the loveliest water you'll ever swim in amidst some of the most dreamy backdrops imaginable. Trunk Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands was recently named the best beach in the world, for example, and for good reason. Its white sand and islet-strewn setting make it an appealing destination for any beachgoer.
But if there's anywhere in the world that could give a place like Trunk Bay a run for its money, it would be Les Saintes Bay. Tucked away on the northern coast of Terre-de-Haut island in the French Caribbean, Les Saintes Bay is one of the top Caribbean tourist destinations to consider for your next beach getaway. The island's crystal-clear waters, verdant hills, and charming red-roofed houses offer a tranquil escape that will impress even the most seasoned travelers.
The bay has the credibility to back up its beauty, too. The UNESCO-endorsed tourism development association, The Club of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World, includes Les Saintes on its list of the planet's top bays. Terre-de-Haut is one of a grouping of nine islands that make up the Les Saintes archipelago, only two of which are inhabited, meaning visitors will find themselves far from the maddening crowds of tourists. If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path tropical getaway that's home to some impressive historical monuments and a wealth of French Caribbean cuisine, Les Saintes Bay deserves a spot on your travel wish list.
Where French heritage meets Caribbean warmth
One of the best lookout spots on the island is at the site of Fort Napoleon. Now a museum, the fort is a mile walk up the hills surrounding Les Saintes Bay and offers visitors a chance to learn about the Les Saintes Battle of 1782. The maritime clash saw the British emerge victorious against the French in a pivotal fight that is said to have contributed to the legitimacy of the newly formed United States in the eyes of the British by factoring into the Treaty of Paris.
If history isn't your thing, you can spend some time walking around the fort's grounds, taking in the island's stunning vistas. There is also a cactus conservatory on the grounds that was set up in partnership with the Exotic Garden of Monaco that features endemic species of plants as well as those from around the world.
But Les Saintes Bay is more than just its natural beauty; it offers a unique cultural experience that melds French history with Caribbean culture. The central area of Terre-de-Haut that surrounds the island's ferry terminal exudes a quaint, small-town feel. The neighborhoods here are less of a notable tourist destination than they are an ideal spot for a leisurely stroll, perfect for exploring local bakeries, cafes, and restaurants that offer French Caribbean cuisine. Visitors should also try the local delicacy, Tourment d'Amour, a tart made with banana, coconut, or guava filling.
Beach adventures in Terre-de-Haut
Outdoor enthusiasts will find the island and its bays to be a laid-back beach playground. It's virtually impossible not to end up in the water while you're here, so do yourself a favor and head to Pain de Sucre (Sugarloaf) beach, which was named after the famous stretch of coast in Rio de Janeiro. A 10-minute drive from the island's ferry port, the path to the beach is left intentionally rocky and uneven to keep crowds down, so bring some decent walking shoes.
In the opposite direction (but still just a 20-minute walk from the ferry), you'll find Pompierre Beach, an idyllic, 2,600-foot stretch of sand nestled between high, tree-sprinkled hills. This bay is almost entirely protected from the ocean on all sides, making it a great place to swim. It also features a smattering of gazebos, benches, and tables, some of which are falling apart since the beach facility has been abandoned. However, this just adds to the isolated, off-the-beaten-path Caribbean aesthetic.
And, of course, there's no excuse not to wade into the waves in Les Saintes Bay itself, as it's a literal stone's throw from the cafes and restaurants that line the shore. There are several sandy spots in the bay that are ideal for this, including mini-beaches like Anse du Bourg Beach and Anse Jlo Beach. Overall, Les Saintes Bay and Terre-de-Haut in general are a great place to find the authentic Caribbean lifestyle of eras past with a distinct French flair.