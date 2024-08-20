The Little-Known Caribbean Gem Rated As One Of The World's Most Beautiful Bays

Bays are the best. Sheltered from the open sea, they often contain some of the loveliest water you'll ever swim in amidst some of the most dreamy backdrops imaginable. Trunk Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands was recently named the best beach in the world, for example, and for good reason. Its white sand and islet-strewn setting make it an appealing destination for any beachgoer.

But if there's anywhere in the world that could give a place like Trunk Bay a run for its money, it would be Les Saintes Bay. Tucked away on the northern coast of Terre-de-Haut island in the French Caribbean, Les Saintes Bay is one of the top Caribbean tourist destinations to consider for your next beach getaway. The island's crystal-clear waters, verdant hills, and charming red-roofed houses offer a tranquil escape that will impress even the most seasoned travelers.

The bay has the credibility to back up its beauty, too. The UNESCO-endorsed tourism development association, The Club of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World, includes Les Saintes on its list of the planet's top bays. Terre-de-Haut is one of a grouping of nine islands that make up the Les Saintes archipelago, only two of which are inhabited, meaning visitors will find themselves far from the maddening crowds of tourists. If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path tropical getaway that's home to some impressive historical monuments and a wealth of French Caribbean cuisine, Les Saintes Bay deserves a spot on your travel wish list.

