This Southwest State Famed For Its Scenic Desert Road Trips Is Actually The Most Dangerous To Drive In
Cruising by chiseled red rock outcroppings, an expansive orange desert, and then through small Southwestern towns always makes for a scenic road trip. However, depending on where you are road tripping, the risks can be larger than you think. In fact, the signature road trip routes of the scenic state of New Mexico actually traverse the most dangerous roads in the entire United States. According to data collated by Forbes Advisor, New Mexico has the most hazardous highways in the country. Analyzing the figures state-by-state, New Mexico edged out Wyoming and several Southern states for the perilous spot at the top. It ranks high in several less-than-desirable areas, including fatal car accidents caused by drinking, speeding, racing, or disobeying signals or traffic laws. Low seatbelt usage is also cited as a common issue in the state. Overall, in New Mexico, there are a whopping 25.65 fatal car accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers. Preventable casualties on the road are disproportionately high in the state.
Drivers aren't the only ones to blame, though. The poor infrastructure on New Mexico's plentiful remote rural roads, the law enforcement patrolling high-speed highways, and the number of low-lit or entirely unlit areas in the state were also cited as reasons behind the high number of traffic fatalities in New Mexico in a study by Everly Life (based on data issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System). However, there's no need to write off the dream of exploring the American Southwest like never before on an unbelievably storied and scenic road trip through New Mexico. It's just that if you do, you should keep some safety tips in mind when setting out on the state's wide-open roads.
Ensure you stay safe when driving in New Mexico
According to the aforementioned data sets, there are a few key dangerous driving habits on greater display in New Mexico. But luckily, you can do a few things to help steer clear of making a reckless mistake during your next road trip. Mitigate distractions by using the S.M.A.R.T. method: staying focused, making preparations, avoiding activities, relying on passengers, and talking later. You can accomplish this by doing a few simple tasks like pre-setting your GPS, avoiding mobile phones, and ensuring children and pets are secured. If you're concerned about another driver being distracted, you should attempt to give other vehicles a wide berth where possible.
Furthermore, there are some risky New Mexico conditions that can challenge even experienced drivers. For instance, on highways with limited access to gas stations, you should assess your fuel levels before you set out. It's also a good idea to fill up your tank wherever possible, even if it isn't empty yet, and check your gauge at regular intervals. If you can, carry fuel in reserve. Similarly, if you're unused to driving in remote areas, you should be prepared for specific conditions that occur on rural roads. Strong crosswinds, wildlife, and poorly-maintained curving roads are all characteristics to be on the lookout for. To stay as safe as possible, slow your speed when high winds pick up and keep both hands on the wheel. Be alert for the sudden appearance of wildlife and thoroughly inspect your vehicle before setting out, as repair shops can be sparse.
Take a pre-planned road trip route to stay safety-conscious in New Mexico
However, this definitely isn't a reason that you won't find the most stunning and storied route for your perfect U.S. road trip in this Southwestern state. By far New Mexico's most popular overlanding route follows its 465-mile section of the iconic Route 66. The New Mexican stretch of the road skims vast, high prairies inhabited by herds of bounding antelope and rust-colored rocks jutting out over the desertscape. The wilds are juxtaposed by neon signs that have blared since the '50s, directing drivers to old school diners along the famous highway. This historic roadway twists and turns more than most modern highways — so, it's a route on which drivers should definitely keep their safety precautions top-of-mind.
Travelers looking to stray away from the world-renowned highway should opt instead for one of New Mexico's eight mapped road trip routes, each designed for visitors with different areas of interest and outlined by the state's tourism bureau. Adventurers can take a route designed to spike adrenaline, passing hiking trailheads and ladders climbing sheer gorge cliffs. Foodies can map out a farm-to-table trail between New Mexico's wineries, orchards, and farms or tackle the task of eating an exceptional meal at every renowned restaurant in the state. Other options include catching 1000-year-old adobe villages on the New Mexico architectural route, examining every oddity on a road trip for true eccentrics, or keeping the whole car happy by following a family-friendly road trip route. By using an established route, you'll be even less distracted by directions or decisions, allowing you to better focus on the New Mexican roads.