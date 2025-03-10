This Southwest State Famed For Its Scenic Desert Road Trips Is Actually The Most Dangerous To Drive In

Cruising by chiseled red rock outcroppings, an expansive orange desert, and then through small Southwestern towns always makes for a scenic road trip. However, depending on where you are road tripping, the risks can be larger than you think. In fact, the signature road trip routes of the scenic state of New Mexico actually traverse the most dangerous roads in the entire United States. According to data collated by Forbes Advisor, New Mexico has the most hazardous highways in the country. Analyzing the figures state-by-state, New Mexico edged out Wyoming and several Southern states for the perilous spot at the top. It ranks high in several less-than-desirable areas, including fatal car accidents caused by drinking, speeding, racing, or disobeying signals or traffic laws. Low seatbelt usage is also cited as a common issue in the state. Overall, in New Mexico, there are a whopping 25.65 fatal car accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers. Preventable casualties on the road are disproportionately high in the state.

Drivers aren't the only ones to blame, though. The poor infrastructure on New Mexico's plentiful remote rural roads, the law enforcement patrolling high-speed highways, and the number of low-lit or entirely unlit areas in the state were also cited as reasons behind the high number of traffic fatalities in New Mexico in a study by Everly Life (based on data issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System). However, there's no need to write off the dream of exploring the American Southwest like never before on an unbelievably storied and scenic road trip through New Mexico. It's just that if you do, you should keep some safety tips in mind when setting out on the state's wide-open roads.