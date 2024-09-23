Explore The American Southwest Like Never Before On This Unbelievably Storied, Scenic Road
If you aren't aware of the visual pageantry found in the American Southwest's dramatic river canyons and rock formations, then you've been living under, well, a rock. The region is as storied as it is scenic. A bit of lore and learning can enhance the visual feast and make touring these epic landscapes that much richer. So scoot over, armchair geologists, and make room for archaeologists and anthropologists on the Trail of the Ancients Scenic Drive, a 480-mile route through Utah and Colorado.
This is the first and only National Scenic Byway in America dedicated to showcasing the works of humankind throughout history alongside Mother Nature's archaeological and natural wonders. The Four Corners region of the Southwest (where Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona meet at a single point) is the richest area in the country for national parks and monuments. According to the National Scenic Byway Foundation, you can amble down just about any canyon and find evidence of ancient habitation alongside breathtaking natural beauty. This is definitely a great excursion to add to any list of America's great road trips. An extension of the trail through New Mexico exists if you want to keep going.
Sites to see in Utah
If you're already on a mission to road trip through Utah's "Mighty 5" national parks, you might want to add on some or all of the Trail of the Ancient's 366 Utah miles. It passes through numerous large and small sites, from Grand Gulch's prime backpacking routes to the striking geology at Natural Bridges National Monument. There are lots of points of cultural and historical interest.
Monument Valley, arguably one of the most photographed, iconic images of the Southwest, lies within the Navajo Nation. "Everyone has seen Monument Valley in endless photographs or movies like 'Stagecoach' that were filmed on location, so the feeling of actually being there in person is overwhelming, almost like coming home," one Tripadvisor visitor writes. While you can take the 17-mile scenic drive on your own, a tour led by a Navajo guide will give you a richer appreciation of the region. Your guide will tell stories and might even sing or play the flute to bring the experience to life.
Beyond Monument Valley and its little sister, Valley of the Gods, lots of smaller hidden gems await discovery. One must-see is Mule Canyon, where you'll find the House on Fire (pictured) after a drive on a dirt road and a 4.3-mile hike. This spectacular display showcases five granaries built into a cliff. When the late-morning sun hits it just right, it appears to burst into flame as shadows create the illusion of smoke on the sandstone above.
Ancient pueblos in Colorado
The Trail of the Ancients' 116-mile Colorado section will take you to the wildly underrated Mesa Verde National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where you can visit some of the over 600 Ancient Puebloan (Anasazi) Indian cliff dwellings. Climb a ladder to stand inside one while gazing out over the desert. The best way to experience the Anasazi way of life is on a ranger-led tour, as you'll get to visit sites that are closed to the general public, like the Cliff Palace (pictured). This strenuous backcountry tour will reward you with a glimpse inside a well-preserved dwelling with the original roof, plaster, and paint intact. If you're DIYing the 6-mile Mesa Top Loop drive, you can download an audio tour recorded by park ranger TJ Atsye from Spotify to accompany your visit.
The remote Canyon of the Ancients National Monument is home to the highest density of archeological sites in the U.S., many of which are still undiscovered. The Bureau of Land Management estimates that the monument's 174,000 acres may contain as many as 30,000 sites — over 8,300 have been documented so far. Start out at the Canyons of the Ancients Visitor Center and Museum, which features a replica of a pit house to show you how the sites would have looked when inhabited. Let your imagination do the rest as you hike the Sand Canyon Trail to explore ruins on your own with fresh eyes.