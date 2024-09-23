Explore The American Southwest Like Never Before On This Unbelievably Storied, Scenic Road

If you're already on a mission to road trip through Utah's "Mighty 5" national parks, you might want to add on some or all of the Trail of the Ancient's 366 Utah miles. It passes through numerous large and small sites, from Grand Gulch's prime backpacking routes to the striking geology at Natural Bridges National Monument. There are lots of points of cultural and historical interest.

Monument Valley, arguably one of the most photographed, iconic images of the Southwest, lies within the Navajo Nation. "Everyone has seen Monument Valley in endless photographs or movies like 'Stagecoach' that were filmed on location, so the feeling of actually being there in person is overwhelming, almost like coming home," one Tripadvisor visitor writes. While you can take the 17-mile scenic drive on your own, a tour led by a Navajo guide will give you a richer appreciation of the region. Your guide will tell stories and might even sing or play the flute to bring the experience to life.

Beyond Monument Valley and its little sister, Valley of the Gods, lots of smaller hidden gems await discovery. One must-see is Mule Canyon, where you'll find the House on Fire (pictured) after a drive on a dirt road and a 4.3-mile hike. This spectacular display showcases five granaries built into a cliff. When the late-morning sun hits it just right, it appears to burst into flame as shadows create the illusion of smoke on the sandstone above.

