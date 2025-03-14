One Of Antigua's Best Attractions Is A Family-Friendly Clear-Water Beach Where You Can Hang Out With Stingrays

Antigua lies on the tail end of an arc of islands deep in the Caribbean Sea, and its low and undulating landscape is home to over 300 beautiful beaches, such as Half Moon Bay, a beach with gentle waves that is surrounded by a lush, sun-soaked landscape. Antigua also boasts an abundance of tropical plants and fascinating creatures. This ensures that, despite being one of the smallest countries on Earth, thousands of tourists flock to Antigua every year.

One of the best things about visiting Antigua is experiencing one of the country's many beaches that have shallow water. One of these is North Sound Bay, a sparklingly clear lagoon where Stingray City, a sandbar that's a short boat ride from the coast, offers guests an unforgettable encounter with the many stingrays that live there. Earning a Traveler's Choice Award on Tripadvisor, nearly 3,000 reviews confirm that this is a must-do tour.

Although stingrays get a bad rap, they are gentle creatures that would rather retreat than use their stingers, and generally reserve their built-in defense system for predators. The Southern Rays at Stingray City are gentle and, for a starting fee of $60, visitors of all ages can swim with, feed, and hold these marvelous creatures as they navigate the clear sea with their boneless fins. What's more, visitors can rest easy if they have any concerns about the animals; they are not penned in at all and are free to come and go as they please.