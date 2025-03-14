One Of Antigua's Best Attractions Is A Family-Friendly Clear-Water Beach Where You Can Hang Out With Stingrays
Antigua lies on the tail end of an arc of islands deep in the Caribbean Sea, and its low and undulating landscape is home to over 300 beautiful beaches, such as Half Moon Bay, a beach with gentle waves that is surrounded by a lush, sun-soaked landscape. Antigua also boasts an abundance of tropical plants and fascinating creatures. This ensures that, despite being one of the smallest countries on Earth, thousands of tourists flock to Antigua every year.
One of the best things about visiting Antigua is experiencing one of the country's many beaches that have shallow water. One of these is North Sound Bay, a sparklingly clear lagoon where Stingray City, a sandbar that's a short boat ride from the coast, offers guests an unforgettable encounter with the many stingrays that live there. Earning a Traveler's Choice Award on Tripadvisor, nearly 3,000 reviews confirm that this is a must-do tour.
Although stingrays get a bad rap, they are gentle creatures that would rather retreat than use their stingers, and generally reserve their built-in defense system for predators. The Southern Rays at Stingray City are gentle and, for a starting fee of $60, visitors of all ages can swim with, feed, and hold these marvelous creatures as they navigate the clear sea with their boneless fins. What's more, visitors can rest easy if they have any concerns about the animals; they are not penned in at all and are free to come and go as they please.
Combination tours at Stingray City
The serene, clear waters surrounding Antigua provide ample opportunities to snorkel, and booking a stingray tour with Stingray City Antigua also includes snorkeling. This gives you a chance to see many of the colorful fish — including starfish, blue-headed wrasse, and yellow-tailed damselfish — that reside among the coral. You'll feel at ease with the supportive guides who are very knowledgeable about the sea creatures, and the stingrays in particular (which you can even kiss, if you like). Rum punch is served at the culmination of the tour, along with an opportunity to purchase your photos.
A combination stingray and Laviscount Island tour, aside from giving you an opportunity to swim with the stingrays, takes you to the nearby Laviscount Island which is carpeted by red mangroves and laced with nature trails. Here, you can encounter some of the 50 species of prehistoric animals that roam the island, including the Giant Aldabra Tortoise.
For a speedier thrill, Antigua Rainforest Tours offers a $170 all-day stingray and ziplining extravaganza that begins with a ride in an open jeep to Antigua's lush rainforest where you tackle 13 zip lines, one aerial walkway, and two suspension bridges. A delectable Antiguan lunch awaits in the interim, before you are whisked away on a speedboat to meet the stingrays. Tickets for this tour are significantly less for children at $125 (before taxes), and can be booked online.
Dining and lodging options nearby
Highly praised on Google, Seaview Restaurant and Bar is a wonderful place to visit after a day of land and sea excursions. Caribbean stews are among the customers' favorite dishes, but the menu also features an array of traditional island dishes, plus a lot of fresh seafood. This restaurant is a short walk from where the Stingray City tours start.
If you're also looking for a good place to stay on the north shore, consider Ellen Bay Cottages. This is essentially right next door to where the tours start. Although not a luxurious stay like Villa Papillon, a stunning residence on top of Reed's point, it was described by one visitor on Google as "the best off-resort experience I've ever had in the Caribbean." Ellen Bay Cottages is a family-run stay with excellent customer service, and clean, comfortable rooms that won't disappoint.
Antigua's off-season is May to November. At this time, rates are cheaper, but there will be less rain between December and April. Temperatures hover in the 80s all year. Book an international flight to V.C. Bird International Airport (ANU) where you'll have a choice of car rental agencies. Alternatively, you can get around by taxi, but keep in mind that rates could get pricey.