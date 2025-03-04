One Of Antigua's Most Beautiful Beaches Features Gentle Waves Surrounded By Sun-Soaked Lush Landscapes

The southeastern coast of Antigua is home to one of the island's most secluded yet beautiful beaches, known as Half Moon Bay. Located just a short 5-minute drive away from FreeTown, this crescent-shaped shoreline is one of the destination's less-crowded spots. This charming bay is mostly surrounded by a rich natural landscape, soft white sands, and calm turquoise waters catering to swimmers, snorkelers, windsurfers, and just about anyone seeking a sunny yet peaceful beach retreat.

While other beaches in Antigua, such as the breathtaking Valley Church beach, might seem livelier or more entertaining, Half Moon Bay will not disappoint visitors. In spite of its remoteness and lack of surrounding resorts, you will find some quaint beach bars and local food vendors to provide you with authentic Caribbean seafood and drinks. You will also have the chance to partake in some swimming and other water activities.

Also, because of the bay's designation as a national park, you'll be able to leisurely explore Half Moon Bay's nature-filled scenery, and maybe even venture out towards the nearby historical landmarks. That is, of course, if you are looking for more things to do than just relaxing on its paradisiac mile-long warm sands.