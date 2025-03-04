One Of Antigua's Most Beautiful Beaches Features Gentle Waves Surrounded By Sun-Soaked Lush Landscapes
The southeastern coast of Antigua is home to one of the island's most secluded yet beautiful beaches, known as Half Moon Bay. Located just a short 5-minute drive away from FreeTown, this crescent-shaped shoreline is one of the destination's less-crowded spots. This charming bay is mostly surrounded by a rich natural landscape, soft white sands, and calm turquoise waters catering to swimmers, snorkelers, windsurfers, and just about anyone seeking a sunny yet peaceful beach retreat.
While other beaches in Antigua, such as the breathtaking Valley Church beach, might seem livelier or more entertaining, Half Moon Bay will not disappoint visitors. In spite of its remoteness and lack of surrounding resorts, you will find some quaint beach bars and local food vendors to provide you with authentic Caribbean seafood and drinks. You will also have the chance to partake in some swimming and other water activities.
Also, because of the bay's designation as a national park, you'll be able to leisurely explore Half Moon Bay's nature-filled scenery, and maybe even venture out towards the nearby historical landmarks. That is, of course, if you are looking for more things to do than just relaxing on its paradisiac mile-long warm sands.
Things to do while visiting Half Moon Bay's beach
Nature takes center-stage at Half Moon Bay, with many of the available activities focused on the rich surrounding landscape. For those interested in watersports, the coral reef beneath the bay's calm waters is filled with marine life, making it an idyllic place for snorkeling, diving, and swimming. On the other hand, windsurfers can enjoy the rougher tides when venturing just a little bit outside of the reef.
Kayaking and paddling is also available, while those seeking some inland fun can hike along the coastal hills and trails leading to panoramic views of the bay. The trails are great for enjoying some birdwatching and for photography enthusiasts, as conservation and eco-friendly practices have helped maintain an almost pristine ecosystem in the area. Picnicking is another great activity to enjoy at the bay, along with just relaxing by the beach. Just remember to keep the place clean and litter-free.
For those interested in the rich history and culture of Antigua, there are some interesting sites worth visiting just minutes away from the bay. One of these being the Nelson's Dockyard National Park (35-minute drive from Half Moon Bay), where you can learn about the island's Georgian era maritime history, as well as partake in some sailing. Finally, the former sugar cane plantation known as Betty's Hope — 20 minutes away from Half Moon Bay — will teach visitors about Antigua's struggles for slavery emancipation, something that should never be forgotten.
How to get to Half Moon Bay and the closest places to stay the night
Getting to Half Moon Bay is not difficult, as the beach is located 30-minutes away from St. John' International Airport. From here, you can either rent a car for about $40 or take a taxi (for a higher cost). The closest cruise port to Half Moon Bay is Falmouth Harbor, also 30-minutes away, where car rentals are also available. There is a free visitors parking lot at Half Moon Bay as well.
As for hotels, the closest properties can be found in nearby FreeTown. One of these is The Hideaway Resort Antigua, with rates per night starting at around $300. The Escape at Nonsuch Bay Resort is another relatively close option, with rates starting around $500. Harmony Hall Antigua — located just a short walk from FreeTown's center — is a nice option, boasting an Italian restaurant and an art gallery. Lastly, the FreeTown Guesthouse offers rooms starting at $100, while villa rentals around the bay are also available.
You can also opt to stay at more luxurious places like Hammock Cove or Cocobay Resort, some of the Caribbean's best all-inclusive resorts. These are located 30 and 50 minutes away from Half Moon Bay, respectively, as is The Keyonna Beach Resort. Regardless, this last one could be a good option to consider, especially if you're looking for a romantic, couples-only resort getaway in the West Indies.