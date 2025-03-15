TSA PreCheck Not Showing On Your Boarding Pass? Here's What You Need To Do
Security lines at the airport can be frustrating and long, and in some cases, they can lead to you missing your flight. However, one way to shave off some time is to apply for TSA PreCheck. After submitting the application, paying the fee, and getting approved, you're given a Known Traveler Number (KTN). A KTN will allow you to use a designated security line, as well as skip the steps of taking off your shoes and taking out your laptops and liquids. It's good for five years and can save you a lot of hassle. Plus, having TSA PreCheck means you can get to the airport a bit later than you normally would. When you have it, a notification will appear on your boarding pass. Of course, things happen, and if you don't see the notification, there are steps you can take to fix it.
The first step to ensuring that the information will be on your boarding pass is to add it to your frequent flyer profiles on all the airlines you fly on (if they accept TSA PreCheck). If you've forgotten to do so and have already booked a flight, you can add it online (refresh and reload the pass so it can update with the notification). You can also do so when you check in or at the ticket counter.
How to ensure your TSA PreCheck status is on your boarding pass
Another way to ensure TSA PreCheck is on your boarding pass is to call your airline with your name, date of birth, and KTN and have it added over the phone. You should also check to make sure it hasn't expired (it can be renewed up to six months before it does), as well as make sure the name on your boarding pass and the name you have on your PreCheck account match. If you still have issues, the TSA recommends contacting them directly by phone, text, online, or through their social media accounts.
There are, however, a few cases in which you may not be able to use PreCheck. For instance, if you get the code SSSS on your boarding pass. It stands for Secondary Security Screening Selection, which can appear even if you have TSA PreCheck or Global Entry. If that's the case, you can't use the special line, and you'll need extra time at security for the secondary screening and a stamped boarding pass. In addition, there are times when the TSA ups their security and doesn't allow anyone to use the TSA PreCheck line. Of course, it may come down to which airport or airline you're using for that specific trip. Not all of them accommodate TSA PreCheck, so it's worth checking the TSA list of which ones do before you go.