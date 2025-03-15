TSA PreCheck Not Showing On Your Boarding Pass? Here's What You Need To Do

Security lines at the airport can be frustrating and long, and in some cases, they can lead to you missing your flight. However, one way to shave off some time is to apply for TSA PreCheck. After submitting the application, paying the fee, and getting approved, you're given a Known Traveler Number (KTN). A KTN will allow you to use a designated security line, as well as skip the steps of taking off your shoes and taking out your laptops and liquids. It's good for five years and can save you a lot of hassle. Plus, having TSA PreCheck means you can get to the airport a bit later than you normally would. When you have it, a notification will appear on your boarding pass. Of course, things happen, and if you don't see the notification, there are steps you can take to fix it.

The first step to ensuring that the information will be on your boarding pass is to add it to your frequent flyer profiles on all the airlines you fly on (if they accept TSA PreCheck). If you've forgotten to do so and have already booked a flight, you can add it online (refresh and reload the pass so it can update with the notification). You can also do so when you check in or at the ticket counter.