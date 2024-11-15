How Early Do You Really Need To Arrive At The Airport With TSA PreCheck?

One of the most stressful parts of flying is making your way through security checks. Nobody wants to remove their shoes and jackets, not to mention unpack laptops and toiletries only to repack them seconds later. The whole procedure can take a substantial amount of time. Luckily, TSA PreCheck expedites this process. So, if you plan to breeze through security, how early do you really need to arrive at the airport?

Advertisement

It's common knowledge that you should arrive two hours early for a domestic flight and three hours early for an international one. But with TSA PreCheck, you can get away with less. And if we're being honest, we don't want to arrive too early for a flight. You still need to factor in potential traffic, checking bags, and finding your gate. But when it comes to security checkpoints, TSA reports that the wait time is less than 10 minutes for TSA PreCheck passengers compared to 30 minutes for standard travelers. Since TSA PreCheck saves you at least 20 minutes, you can arrive at the airport an hour and 40 minutes early for domestic flights and 2 hours and 40 minutes early for international ones.

Advertisement

If you're new to the TSA PreCheck community, congrats! You just saved yourself up to 20 minutes of travel time with each flight. However, before you pack your bags and head to the airport, there are some things you should know.