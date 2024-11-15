How Early Do You Really Need To Arrive At The Airport With TSA PreCheck?
One of the most stressful parts of flying is making your way through security checks. Nobody wants to remove their shoes and jackets, not to mention unpack laptops and toiletries only to repack them seconds later. The whole procedure can take a substantial amount of time. Luckily, TSA PreCheck expedites this process. So, if you plan to breeze through security, how early do you really need to arrive at the airport?
It's common knowledge that you should arrive two hours early for a domestic flight and three hours early for an international one. But with TSA PreCheck, you can get away with less. And if we're being honest, we don't want to arrive too early for a flight. You still need to factor in potential traffic, checking bags, and finding your gate. But when it comes to security checkpoints, TSA reports that the wait time is less than 10 minutes for TSA PreCheck passengers compared to 30 minutes for standard travelers. Since TSA PreCheck saves you at least 20 minutes, you can arrive at the airport an hour and 40 minutes early for domestic flights and 2 hours and 40 minutes early for international ones.
If you're new to the TSA PreCheck community, congrats! You just saved yourself up to 20 minutes of travel time with each flight. However, before you pack your bags and head to the airport, there are some things you should know.
How to use TSA PreCheck
Signing up for TSA PreCheck is a simple process that involves applying online, then visiting an enrollment location. At this location, you'll get fingerprinted, show documentation, have your photo taken, and pay. Assuming all your documentation is in order, you should receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) in 3-5 days, although it can take up to 60.
Once you have your KTN, you're free to use TSA PreCheck. However, you won't receive a special card to display at security checks. Instead, you'll need to enter your KTN when booking flights. A TSA PreCheck indicator will appear on your digital or physical boarding pass with participating airlines. And once you reach that security checkpoint, you can enter the exclusive line with the TSA PreCheck symbol (fingers crossed for impressively short wait time). But the best part? You can set your luggage on the conveyor belt and breeze through that body scan. There's no need to take off shoes or jackets or remove electronics or liquids.
Mind you, the benefits of TSA PreCheck can only be used at U.S. airports. However, airports have seen many big changes in the past several years, including membership programs with expedited security checks. If you travel internationally several times a year, we recommend applying for Global Entry over TSA PreCheck. With Global Entry, you won't wait as long at customs when entering the States. Plus, you'll get all the benefits of TSA PreCheck when traveling domestically.
How to save even more time with TSA PreCheck
Did you just get TSA PreCheck and excited to test out that separate security lane? We can't blame you. Anything that expedites the airport process makes for smoother travels. Luckily, this handy number isn't the only way to save yourself time at the airport.
You should definitely take advantage of online check-in when available. In this day and age, there's no need to wait in line or test your patience with self-check-in machines. And if you want to avoid even more lines, avoid checking bags. Of course, this isn't always possible depeding on your trip. And if your packing skills aren't up to par, check out our tips to pack just one carry-on for a week-long vacation.
Another clever airport hack is to pack your own snacks and an empty water bottle. Airport food is notoriously expensive, and ordering a full meal or perusing convenience stores will end up taking more time. You won't be able to bring beverages past security, but an empty water bottle is safe and can often be filled at water stations inside the terminal. And if you want to zip through TSA with record speed, avoid wearing metal and remove passport or ID covers. With all these suggestions, you might even shave off another 10-15 minutes of your total airport time.