Kauai's Famous Coastal Trail Offers Unmatched Views, Wildlife, And Cultural Treasures
From the jagged sea cliffs of the Na Pali Coast to the colorful gorges of the Waimea Canyon, Kauai's natural beauty never ceases to amaze. While these iconic natural landmarks factor into any Garden Isle itinerary, active travelers should also add in a visit to Ke Ala Hele Makalae path, a 8.5-mile paved trail winding along Kauai's northeastern coast. This paved path was once a railway for transporting Kauai's sugarcane by train. During the 19th and 20th centuries, Kauai was home to a bustling and lucrative sugar plantation economy. Now this trail, which translates from in the Hawaiian to "the path that goes by the coast" is a pedestrian and biker's paradise with spectacular Pacific Ocean views and stunning beaches and charming communities to stop at along the way. The beach connects Paliku Beach (better known as Donkey Beach) in the north to Lydgate Beach Park in the south.
Ke Ala Hele Makalae spans part of the eastern coast of Kauai with various access points throughout. You can park at the southern terminus of the trail at Lydgate Beach Park, which is less than a ten-minute drive from Kauai's Lihue Airport. If you're coming from the resort community of Princeville, it is about a 25-minute drive to Donkey Beach, at the northern end of the trail, where there is plentiful parking. Parking at these beaches is free, though visitors should go early before the spots fill up. Kauai is beautiful to visit year-round, but the summer season ensures sunny and dry days. The spring and fall months also boast beautiful weather, but with fewer crowds and more affordable rates.
Beaches and wildlife along Ke Ala Hele Makalae
While Kauai brims with many exciting things to do, Ke Ala Hele Makalae is a delightful coastal path to navigate for travelers of all abilities, as it is relatively flat, as well as wheelchair accessible. The views here are magnificent, as swaying palms and black lava rock gives way to pristine beaches washed by powerful waves. The northernmost beach on the path is Donkey Beach, named for the donkeys brought down to the beach to transport sugarcane. This dreamy golden-sand swath has no facilities or lifeguards and powerful waves so swimming is not recommended, but it is a beauty to behold. For more amenities, head further south to Keālia Beach, 1.5-mile long stretch that's popular with surfers. For calmer waters, Lydgate Beach Park, which lies near the southern point of the trail, boasts two jetty-protected coves that are perfect for wading and snorkeling.
The lush and rugged path is also a scenic way to encounter some of Kauai's famed wildlife, from humpback whales to roaming chickens. Between November and March, humpback whales migrate to Kauai's shores and can sometimes be seen breaching from the trail. You may also spot the endangered monk seal or dolphins if you head closer to the shore. While the coast beckons, the trail is also only a short drive from Wailua River State Park, which offer scenic hikes and water adventures.
Historic and cultural landmarks near Ke Ala Hele Makalae
The land of Ke Ala Hele Makalae trail has a rich agricultural history, and along the way there are many signs identifying important historic or cultural sites. History buffs will be interested to learn more about Kauai's railroad that shaped the agricultural and economic development of the island. Don't miss Pineapple Dump Pier, a historic jetty that is now a wonderful whale-watching spot, where the waste from the pineapple canneries was dumped in the ocean in the 20th century. You cannot walk on the pier itself, but there is a viewing area to see the pier with the backdrop of the endless Pacific Ocean.
The trail leads by the old town of Kapa'a, which still is home to plantation-style architecture and historic buildings. Don't miss seeing the Kapa'a Japanese Stone Lantern, which was commissioned in 1915 by Japanese immigrant plantation workers to honor the Russo-Japanese War of 1905. The lantern was buried in the Kapa'a Park during World War II, but unearthed decades later and now is an important Kapa'a landmark. Grab lunch at the local favorite Pono Market, which has been serving up generous poke bowls and other Hawaiian specialties since 1968, to refuel before continuing on the trail, which concludes at Lydgate Beach Park. Here, where the Wailua River empties into the ocean, was the site of the ancient Hawaiian City of Refuge. Today all that remains is stone ruins and rock walls, though low tide can sometimes reveal centuries-old petroglyphs.