Kauai's Famous Coastal Trail Offers Unmatched Views, Wildlife, And Cultural Treasures

From the jagged sea cliffs of the Na Pali Coast to the colorful gorges of the Waimea Canyon, Kauai's natural beauty never ceases to amaze. While these iconic natural landmarks factor into any Garden Isle itinerary, active travelers should also add in a visit to Ke Ala Hele Makalae path, a 8.5-mile paved trail winding along Kauai's northeastern coast. This paved path was once a railway for transporting Kauai's sugarcane by train. During the 19th and 20th centuries, Kauai was home to a bustling and lucrative sugar plantation economy. Now this trail, which translates from in the Hawaiian to "the path that goes by the coast" is a pedestrian and biker's paradise with spectacular Pacific Ocean views and stunning beaches and charming communities to stop at along the way. The beach connects Paliku Beach (better known as Donkey Beach) in the north to Lydgate Beach Park in the south.

Ke Ala Hele Makalae spans part of the eastern coast of Kauai with various access points throughout. You can park at the southern terminus of the trail at Lydgate Beach Park, which is less than a ten-minute drive from Kauai's Lihue Airport. If you're coming from the resort community of Princeville, it is about a 25-minute drive to Donkey Beach, at the northern end of the trail, where there is plentiful parking. Parking at these beaches is free, though visitors should go early before the spots fill up. Kauai is beautiful to visit year-round, but the summer season ensures sunny and dry days. The spring and fall months also boast beautiful weather, but with fewer crowds and more affordable rates.