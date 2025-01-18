Hawaii's Wonderful Whale-Watching Spot Is A Gorgeous Pier With Historic Charm

Pineapple Dump Pier dates back to the early 1900s, during a time when sugarcane and pineapple plantations dominated Kauai's agriculture and economy. While not native to Hawaii, pineapples became a major crop on the island after James Dole founded a farm in 1899. By the 1930s, Hawaii was a world leader in pineapple production, with Kauai playing a significant part in its success.

The concrete pier was built to handle waste from the pineapple canneries, where workers processed the fruit. Train cars loaded with unusable pineapple trimmings, including the skins and crowns, transported the waste to the pier. On Sundays, the refuse was dumped into the ocean, where tides typically washed it away or it was consumed by marine life. However, sometimes, the debris returned to Kapaa due to the winds and currents, littering the beaches with rotten pineapple and creating an unpleasant stench.

In the 1960s, Kauai's pineapple canneries began closing. Today, the pier remains as a lasting reminder of the island's agricultural heritage. While the jetty is no longer accessible for safety reasons, it can still be viewed and stands as an important symbol of Kauai's ties to the pineapple industry.