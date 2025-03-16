Rhode Island's Most Charming Seaside Neighborhood Has To Be This Chic Picturesque Beach Paradise

The history of the land on Watch Hill is one of practicality, as it started out as a lookout for Narragansett Indians who originally settled the area. Eventually, President Thomas Jefferson signed an act to have a lighthouse built on Watch Hill for maritime traffic, the first of which was erected in 1808. Since then, lighthouse keepers braved storms strong enough to force several rebuilds of the lighthouse throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. These days, it is accessible for outside viewing only and serves as a hilltop landmark offering views of the Atlantic Ocean in three directions — as well as a glimpse of Taylor Swift's mansion.

Both the secluded nature and convenient location of Watch Hill led to it becoming a playground for entertainers like Clark Gable and Groucho Marx. The hill sits just down the road from the town of Westerly, which has a private aviation airport just a mile away. Add to this its proximity of being within 100 miles of both Providence and Boston, and it makes for a New England destination that pairs small-town charm and old-style luxury.

At the southeastern point of Watch Hill lies a quaint area that rests along Watch Hill Cove, where visitors can shop, eat, and visit the Watch Hill Merry-Go-Round and public beach. There are cute boutiques and great eats at local shops all along Bay Street. If you can't travel north to visit Maine for a lobster roll, check out the Bay Street Deli. They seasonally serve up New England staples like hot lobster rolls and Rhode Island clam chowder, which is made with a uniquely clear broth.