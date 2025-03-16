Rhode Island's Most Charming Seaside Neighborhood Has To Be This Chic Picturesque Beach Paradise
It may be the smallest state in the union, but Rhode Island packs in a lot of charm and beauty into just over 1000 square miles of land. One of the more notable villages on the southern shores of the Ocean State is Watch Hill, which is part of the coastal town of Westerly. This oceanside retreat, which is surrounded by water on three sides, has long been known as a perfect summer getaway for those looking for New England luxury in an oceanside setting.
The Watch Hill community is home to just over a couple hundred year-round residents, but it's one part-time resident that has put the area and its beauty on the map. In 2013, pop star Taylor Swift purchased a three-story mansion on Watch Hill, a house that later became the inspiration for music in her 2020 song "The Last Great American Dynasty." Let's explore why one of the biggest celebrities in the world likes to call this magical enclave on the Atlantic her summertime home.
This maritime lookout became an early celebrity playground
The history of the land on Watch Hill is one of practicality, as it started out as a lookout for Narragansett Indians who originally settled the area. Eventually, President Thomas Jefferson signed an act to have a lighthouse built on Watch Hill for maritime traffic, the first of which was erected in 1808. Since then, lighthouse keepers braved storms strong enough to force several rebuilds of the lighthouse throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. These days, it is accessible for outside viewing only and serves as a hilltop landmark offering views of the Atlantic Ocean in three directions — as well as a glimpse of Taylor Swift's mansion.
Both the secluded nature and convenient location of Watch Hill led to it becoming a playground for entertainers like Clark Gable and Groucho Marx. The hill sits just down the road from the town of Westerly, which has a private aviation airport just a mile away. Add to this its proximity of being within 100 miles of both Providence and Boston, and it makes for a New England destination that pairs small-town charm and old-style luxury.
At the southeastern point of Watch Hill lies a quaint area that rests along Watch Hill Cove, where visitors can shop, eat, and visit the Watch Hill Merry-Go-Round and public beach. There are cute boutiques and great eats at local shops all along Bay Street. If you can't travel north to visit Maine for a lobster roll, check out the Bay Street Deli. They seasonally serve up New England staples like hot lobster rolls and Rhode Island clam chowder, which is made with a uniquely clear broth.
Stunning ocean views paired with old style luxury on Watch Hill
Facing Narragansett Bay next to the shops and village area of Watch Hill is the Watch Hill Inn. The hotel's history dates back to its original inception in 1845, when they once had an electric trolley transporting guests to downtown Westerly. It sits just steps from the bay and offers immaculate sunset views with plenty of ways to get out onto the water.
On the other side of Watch Hill, facing the Block Island Sound and the Atlantic Ocean, is the iconic Ocean House. This hotel sits in rare company alongside just thirteen other resorts for its excellence in each aspect of hospitality. The resort is one of just fourteen in the world to have a Forbes five-star rated hotel, spa, and restaurant. That triple play of luxury, a pillar of the property, combined with the beautiful views it affords high atop the bluffs of Watch Hill makes this a truly romantic Rhode Island Valentine's Day destination.
Beach cabanas, yachting, and sailing are popular with guests at Ocean House during warmer weather months. You'll also get a taste of Taylor Swift levels of luxury as you'll be her neighbor for the stay; Ocean House sits directly next to Bluff Ave, home to the pop star's "Holiday House," which happens to be located on the single highest point on Watch Hill.