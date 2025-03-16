Situated Between Los Angeles And San Diego Is California's One-Of-A-Kind Slot Canyon Trail

A slot canyon is formed over millions of years, beginning as a small crack in the Earth's surface, commonly limestone or sandstone, that is slowly and steadily eroded by water rushing through the crack. This erosion causes deep, narrow, and twisting pathways with towering, curved walls boasting horizontal striated lines. Slot canyons are commonly found in the southwestern deserts of the United States (like the Paria River Canyon in Arizona and Utah), as well as parts of Australia and the Middle East.

There is one slot canyon that you must visit in California, situated right between Los Angeles and San Diego: Annie's Canyon. What's unique about Annie's Canyon is its proximity to the Pacific Ocean, as most slot canyons are formed in landlocked deserts around the world. You can explore this natural marvel along Annie's Canyon Trail.

Hikers will be rewarded with views of the ocean and the San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve, which contains many other trailheads and is an excellent location for bird watching. An approachable distance of 1.6 miles round trip, Annie's Canyon Trail ranks in the "easy" category of difficulty. However, it does have some stretches that are a bit more difficult, with a steep uphill section on the way back. Common in slot canyons, the trail has portions of very narrow passages, so those who tend to feel claustrophobic should proceed with some caution.